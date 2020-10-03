FIFA 21 chemistry styles: Every chemistry style available in Ultimate Team

FIFA 21 chemistry styles benefit you in two ways across Ultimate Team. The most obvious is that they’re a means of upgrading individual players to suit your FIFA 21 play style – meaning that most managers are in the market for boosted pace. But that’s where the second use of chemistry styles comes in. Because of their popularity, items that boost player speed can be sold for big coin: as I write this Hunter cards are retailing for 5,000 coins, and in FIFA 20 they went right up to 15,000. Wondering exactly how they affect your players? Then you need this FIFA 21 chemistry styles guide.

What are FIFA 21 chemistry styles?

(Image credit: EA)

There are 22 (yes, twenty-two) FIFA 21 chemistry styles in total. They buff the stats of your players, with six in particular – Anchor, Shadow, Engine, Catalyst, Hawk and Hunter – applying to Pace and therefore highly sought after on the transfer market. The table below shows which specific attributes are boosted when you implement a Chemistry Style.

Note that the higher chemistry that player is on in your squad, the better the boost will be. So a player on nine chemistry with a Shadow chemistry style will receive a bigger pace and defending boost than a player on six chemistry. Here are all of the FIFA 21 chemistry styles in the game:

FIFA 21 chemistry styles: Goalkeeper

Wall WAL Diving, Handling, Kicking DIV: 2, HAN: 2, KIC: 2 Shield SLD Kicking, Reflexes, Speed KIC: 2, REF: 2, SPD: 2 Cat CAT Reflexes, Speed, Positioning REF: 2, SPD: 2, POS: 2 Glove GLO Diving, Handling, Positioning DIV: 2, HAN: 2, POS: 2

FIFA 21 chemistry styles: Defence

Sentinel SEN Defending, Physical DEF: 3, PHY: 3 Guardian GRD Dribbling, Defending DRI: 3, DEF: 3 Gladiator GLA Shooting, Defending SHO: 3, DEF: 3 Backbone BAC Passing, Defending, Physical PAS: 2, DEF: 2, PHY: 2 Anchor ANC Pace, Defending, Physical PAC: 2, DEF: 2, PHY: 2 Shadow SHA Pace, Defending PAC: 3, DEF: 3

FIFA 21 chemistry styles: Midfield

Artist ART Passing, Dribbling PAS: 3, DRI: 3 Architect ARC Passing, Physical PAS: 3, PHY: 3 Powerhouse PWR Passing, Defending PAS: 3, DEF: 3 Maestro MAE Shooting, Passing, Dribbling SHO: 2, PAS: 2, DRI: 2 Engine ENG Pace, Passing, Dribbling PAC: 2, PAS: 2, DRI: 2 Catalyst CTA Pace, Passing PAC: 3, PAS: 3

FIFA 21 chemistry styles: Attack