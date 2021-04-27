Far Cry 6 trailer VFX breakdown shows how Giancarlo Esposito becomes Antón Castillo

A VFX breakdown of the Far Cry 6 trailer has been shared online and features actor Giancarlo Esposito providing the performance capture for his character Antón Castillo.

The showreel, which was shared to visual effects studio UNIT IMAGE’s Vimeo account, demonstrates how the studio brought Giancarlo’s character to life with the use of motion capture technology and several layers of visual effects magic.

The video consists of pre-production shots of Giancarlo in the mo-cap suit, as well as clips of the 3D models without textures, without lighting, and eventually clips of the final shot. We also get a glimpse at Anthony Gonzalez's character, Antón’s son Diego Castillo, during production as well as high-quality renders of both characters.

The short video also gives an insight into how the world was brought together for the trailer, showcasing models of both interior and exterior furniture and buildings as well as particle effects, such as flames and smoke, and animation sequences from various characters.

Unfortunately, we are yet to see too much more of Far Cry 6 other than the reveal trailer which premiered at a Ubisoft Forward event last year. The game was originally set to release in February 2021, however, it has since been delayed to sometime between April 2021 and March 2022 according to a Ubisoft financials call . There was even a tiny glimmer of hope that it may release in May 2021 due to a Microsoft Store leak , but we’re yet to see any confirmation on this.