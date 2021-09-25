Fall Guys is the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time and has a Guinness World Record to prove it

Glorious obstacle game Fall Guys has leaped its way into the records books as the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game of all time.

Developer Mediatonic announced the news via its website and thanked the "wonderful Fall Guys community" for its "enthusiasm, feedback, and support" which helped the party game land with a viral smash last summer, brightening up our pandemic lockdowns.

"It’s safe to say that we’ve had our fair share of utterly surprising (but delightful!) moments since Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout stumbled into the world. From BAFTA nominations to a full-on bean-based ESPN documentary, those adorable beans have cropped up in some incredible places!" the team said on the official website.

"Well, now the team are going to have to start amending their bucket list, as we can joyfully reveal that Fall Guys have made it into...The Guinness Book of World Records!"

The statement adds the new record-breaking download tally – the official number of which has yet to be formally confirmed – "can be found in the latest edition of Guinness’ iconic annual, sitting betwixt sporting legends, unimaginable feats of human endeavor and of course… 'Fastest 5m on a scooter by a dog and cat (pair).

"Our accolade of being the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game of all time is included, alongside other nifty gaming stats."

Did you see that Fall Guys has introduced a new Kena: Bridge of Spirits skin to celebrate the adventure game's recent release? As we revealed a couple of days back, your favorite Jelly Beans can now dress up as Kena and The Rot.

Very few of Fall Guys' skins are available without a little hard work, of course, and the Kena: Bridge of Spirits costumes are no exception. Each costume – which comes in two halves – will cost you 10 crowns; 5 for the top and 5 for the bottom.

Even though it's only just celebrated its first birthday, Fall Guys is currently on its fifth season . The latest update introduces a lush jungle theme, which includes the surprising mash-up of Fall Guys and the Jungle Book. The crossover event launched last month and, for a limited time only, introduced skins of Mowgli, Shere Khan, and Baloo, as well as a King Louie costume and other cosmetics, including a new Kaa-themed nameplate and a pattern.