Every winner at the Golden Joystick Awards 2020

The Golden Joystick Awards 2020 have officially finished, with The Last of Us 2 taking home a record-breaking 6 trophies. If you missed the show, don't fret, we've rounded up all the winners here, so you can see which games took home every prize awarded.
Outside of the mammoth sweep for The Last of Us 2, other big winners included Hades, which came away with Best Indie and Critic's Choice Award, as well as Fall Guys, which took the crown for Best Family Game and Best Mutliplayer Game.
With the showcase hosted this year by Laura Bailey and Travis Willingham, fans also got to see the venerable voice actors give the Best Performance award to their Avengers co-star Sandra Saad, who played Kamala Khan in Square-Enix's superhero smash-up.
Here's the list you've been after though, with the Golden Joystick winners in full.
Every Golden Joystick Award 2020 winner
- Best Storytelling - The Last of Us 2
- Best Multiplayer Game - Fall Guys
- Best Visual Design - The Last of Us 2
- Best Game Expansion - No Man's Sky: Origins
- Mobile Game of the Year - Lego Builder's Journey
- Best Audio - The Last of Us 2
- Best Indie Game - Hades
- Still Playing - Minecraft
- Studio of the Year - Naughty Dog
- Esports Game of the Year - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Best New Streamer / Broadcaster - iamBrandon
- Best Family Game - Fall Guys
- Best Gaming Community - Minecraft
- Best Performer - Sandra Saad (Kamala Khan)
- Breakthrough Award - Innersloth (Among Us)
- Outstanding Contribution - The Gaming Industry
- PC Game of the Year - Death Stranding
- Best Gaming Hardware - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
- PlayStation Game of the Year - The Last of Us 2
- Xbox Game of the Year - Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Nintendo Game of the Year - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Most Wanted Game - God of War: Ragnarok
- Critic's Choice - Hades
- Ultimate Game of the Year - The Last of Us 2
Be sure to catch up with the Golden Joystick Awards by heading over to our how to watch the Golden Joystick Awards 2020 page to re-watch the stream.