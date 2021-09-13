Kit Harington teases secretive Eternals role: "I think this is the tip of the iceberg for my character"

Eternals may primarily be about the titular supergroup, but there's one major human hero who will appear. Dane Whitman – known in the comics as the Black Knight – will be portrayed by Game of Thrones' Jon Snow actor Kit Harington.

In the comics, Dane has a romantic relationship with Sersi, a member of the Eternals who's set to be played by Gemma Chan. However, Sersi looks set to be linked with Richard Madden's Ikaris, with Madden – best known for playing Rob Stark in Game of Thrones – previously saying the relationship is deeply romantic.

Speaking with Total Film in the upcoming issue of the magazine, featuring Eternals on the cover , Harington says Sersi and Dane have a "special connection" but stops short of confirming a love triangle.

"I think there’s been a few things said about that in the press," he adds. “I wouldn’t say that a lot of it is accurate. But he has a connection with Sersi, as does Richard’s character."

As for Dane himself, Harington sums him up as "the human character of the story. He’s not an Eternal. He’s a character who works with the Natural History Museum in London. But he’s not an Eternal – that’s the main takeaway!"

"I’ve got no idea whether my character goes on or not,” he says. "I had read up on who he could be, or might be. So there’s the possibility for a longer trajectory. And hopefully, I think this is the tip of the iceberg for my character. I hope. But I just don’t know, you know? I’m as in the dark as anyone else. And I try not to live too far ahead in the future with anything. Even when I was in Game of Thrones, even on the sixth season, I presumed the seventh season wasn’t going to happen!"

Whether there will be more Eternals remains to be seen – but director Chloé Zhao has promised that the first movie will have major ramifications on the wider MCU .

Eternals is set to open in cinemas on 5 November.

