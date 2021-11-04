Here's when Eternals will be available on Disney Plus

Eternals is finally heading to cinemas, but for those who can't make the theater trip, the Marvel movie's Disney Plus release date is just as important.

Marvel's next big-screen adventure should be heading to Disney Plus around 45 days after playing in cinemas. That means Eternals will likely be on Disney Plus around December 19 – that's 45 days after November 5.

However, Shang-Chi arrives on Disney Plus on November 12, which marks a longer period than the presumed 45-day after playing in cinemas. The Disney Plus release of Shang-Chi is now linked to the upcoming Disney Plus Day, instead of the movie being released on just any random other day.

With that in mind, Eternals' Disney Plus release date could very well be linked to the holidays. We wouldn't be surprised to see the Marvel movie reach Disney Plus on Christmas Day, like how Pixar's Soul was released onto streaming on Christmas Day 2020, or potentially New Year's Day.

Disney has a few options, but you can most likely expect to see the Eternals fighting the Deviants on your home TV screen by the end of the year.

In the runup to Eternals release on Disney Plus, there's a whole lot of other Marvel content streaming. Not only can you expect to see Shang-Chi, but also the upcoming, Christmas-themed Hawkeye series. You can find out more about that show right here with our Hawkeye preview.

And if you're wanting to get back to the cinema again, then you have Spider-Man: No Way Home to look forward to. This one's going to be one crazy multiverse experience. Check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4 for more.