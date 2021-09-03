Here's when Shang-Chi will be available on Disney Plus

Shang-Chi is finally available to watch in cinemas – but, unlike the recently released Black Widow, the new Marvel movie has not been released on Disney Plus.

That's led people to wonder when Shang-Chi will be available on Disney Plus, and we do already have an answer.

Reports recently revealed that the movie will hit the streamer after a 45-day theatrical run. That means that Shang-Chi should be available on Disney Plus on October 17, 2021, which is 45 days after its release date on September 3, 2021.

"We think it's actually going to be an interesting experiment for us because it only has a 45-day window for us [before streaming]," Disney CEO Bob Chapek said when making the announcement.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, movies would normally have a minimum exclusive theatrical run of 90 days – hence the "experiment" comment. However, those words caused controversy, with Shang-Chi lead actor Simu Liu responding on Twitter by posting an image of the cast with the caption: "We are not an experiment."

Despite Black Widow releasing on Disney Plus (via Premier Access), the movie still had a relatively successful opening weekend at the box office, making upwards of $90 million domestically, and $60 million on Disney Plus. Those numbers quickly fell over the proceeding weekends, impacted by the streaming release – and star Scarlett Johansson has since sued Disney over the hybrid release.

With Shang-Chi only in cinemas for now, Liu and the cast won't likely bring lawsuits against Disney, and the movie has a good chance at making a fair bit of money on opening weekend. Come October 17, though, the movie will be on Disney Plus.

Have you watched Shang-Chi in cinemas? Then check out our explainers on the Shang-Chi post-credits scenes, the Shang-Chi ending, and the Shang-Chi cameos.