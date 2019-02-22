Epic is "considering" a respawn mechanic for Fortnite Battle Royale

During a recent Reddit AMA , several Epic Games designers took to their keyboards to answer some pressing questions from Fortnite fans, such as who they main in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - one producer said Link. On a more serious note, the designers also discussed the possibility of adding a respawn mechanic to Fortnite Battle Royale.

"We've been considering this mechanic for a while and have been exploring it," a producer by the username RZELive said . "Want to make sure we give it the time it needs and fully understand its impact on the game as a whole. Look for further updates during Fortnite Season 8 ."

The prospect of respawning coming to Fortnite is especially interesting after the release of Apex Legends and its clever revive system. Apex allows surviving players of a team to collect the tags of their fallen allies and deliver them to a respawn point to bring them back in. The possibility of rejoining the match makes the dreaded post-death spectator session much more exciting, even if you do have to re-gear when you respawn, and it's one of many things about Apex that I'd love to see other battle royales emulate.

I'm sure Epic has been mulling over a respawn system since well before Apex released, but I certainly wouldn't complain if Fortnite followed its lead. In the same vein, the marker and team communication improvements that Epic design lead Eric Williamson says are coming in Season 8 could benefit from a quick study of Apex Legends' masterful ping system.

You can read every response in the Reddit AMA here , and I've rounded up some other interesting tidbits for you below.