Where Elden Ring takes place and the story explained

If you’re wondering, ‘where does Elden Ring take place?’, we’ve got you covered. Now that Elden Ring is out, players have been able to properly delve into and pick apart the mysteries of the world and some of its monstrous inhabitants, but you might still be wondering a lot about what’s going on. What's a Tarnished? Who are these bosses and why do they want to kill me? Why is there a giant golden tree? What is the Elden Ring? Hopefully, we should have more than a few answers for you about where Elden Ring takes place and what’s going on in the wider world.

Before getting into this lore rabbit hole, we should stress that this is just one interpretation of the basic premise of Elden Ring, and is meant to help players understand the grander concepts that the game throws out early on. You won’t find any spoilers for major in-game events in this lore guide, so you may find that your own interpretation of the story of Elden Ring changes as you play, leading you to different conclusions.

Where is Elden Ring set?

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

The world of Elden Ring is called the Lands Between – a large realm ruled by demigods and blessed by the power of the Elden Ring and the Erdtree. A meme that you might have seen doing the rounds joked that Elden Ring is in fact set in the US state of Ohio, but, unsurprisingly, this is false. The lands of the Lands Between are simply one giant, mystical continent surrounded by water. We’ve found the Elden Ring map fragments so take a look to get the lay of the land.

The Lands Between and the world of Elden Ring is completely new and separate from previous FromSoftware titles. While the world has still been developed by Hidetaka Miyazaki and the FromSoftware team, George R. R. Martin, author of the A Song of Ice and Fire book series, was also brought on to assist with developing the world and mythos of Elden Ring.

You, the player, will start your Elden Ring journey in a region to the south known as Limgrave – a relatively nice-looking area that features grassy plains, valleys, woods, cliffs, and ancient ruins. As you explore, you’ll eventually come across the disease-blighted region of Caelid that’s full of undead horrors, the misty wetlands of Liurnia, and several more varied regions with their own environments and creatures.

What’s the story of Elden Ring?

(Image credit: From Software)

The basics of the Elden Ring story are that the Lands Between were blessed with the power of the Greater Will (a type of unknowable god) thanks to the Elden Ring – a magical object that probably isn’t a ring in the jewelry sense. The Elden Ring also acts as the source of power for the giant, golden, spectral tree known as the Erdtree. With this power, the Erdtree was able to bless the land and its inhabitants with the grace of the Elden Ring – immortality. It's not clear when it began, but at some point, the Elden Ring bestowed eternal life on everybody in the Lands Between, effectively making death impossible, especially for the higher demigods.

Speaking of which, the Lands Between were ruled over by Queen Marika the Eternal, a goddess who acted as a vessel for the Elden Ring and had numerous children. However, the Elden Ring was shattered into several Great Runes after an event called the Night of the Black Knives, where a clan of mysterious assassins killed many of Marika's demigod children. Among the surviving demigods, a terrible war broke out called the Shattering. This caused the Elden Ring’s blessing to partially fade from the Lands Between, so those that lost the Erdtree’s guiding grace were exiled as Tarnished.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Now, the remaining children of Queen Marika, each possessing their own Great Rune, are locked in a stalemate as they hold control over their own region of the Lands Between. The only hope of a return to how things once were is for a champion to recover the Great Runes, bring back the Elden Ring, and rise as the new Elden Lord. This is where you, the player, come in.

Elden Ring sees you play as a lowly character in a world of monsters and demigods, all struggling for control over the Lands Between. It’s your job to explore the world, grow in strength, and fight or ally with those you meet to bring about a new order by collecting the Great Runes. In doing so, you’ll bring back the Elden Ring and become the new Elden Lord, changing the world to reflect the ideals and desires of whatever side you're working with.

Of course, there’s a lot more to the story than that. Like previous FromSoftware titles, Elden Ring’s story is shrouded in mystery, and part of your job is to piece together cryptic information from the environment, items you find, and characters you meet around the world to learn more about the bigger picture.

Who are the Tarnished in Elden Ring?

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Now that you know where Elden Ring takes place and what the story is, it’s important to know who you play as – a Tarnished hero. Anyone that was exiled from the Lands Between as a result of losing the guidance of grace from the Erdtree after the Shattering is known as a ‘Tarnished’. Your character has somehow managed to reconnect with this power of the Elden Ring, allowing them to resurrect after death and see the guidance of grace once again, leading them back to the Lands Between.

With this newfound power, it’s pretty much your job to try to reunite the Great Runes. However, to build up the necessary strength and power to do so, you’ll need the guidance of a Finger Maiden too. In your first hour or so of playing, you’ll be ‘maidenless’ – another Elden Ring meme that you might have seen – meaning you lack guidance and the ability to convert your Runes into power. Eventually, you’ll come across Melina who will offer you an accord to become your Finger Maiden and will allow you to level up with your Runes.

Along your travels through the Elden Ring Lands Between, you’ll meet plenty of other Tarnished heroes, especially in Roundtable Hold – a haven for Tarnished that exists outside the Lands Between – but obviously, you’re the one who must become the next Elden Lord. If you want something done correctly, do it yourself, right?

Elden Ring Tree Sentinel Boss guide | Elden Ring hug debuff | How to beat Margit in Elden Ring | How to beat Godrick in Elden Ring | What to do with Melina's accord in Elden Ring | Elden Ring Stormveil gate choice | How to find the Divine Tower of Limgrave in Elden Ring | How to get the Elden Ring Raya Lucaria Academy Glintstone Key | How to use the Grand Lift of Dectus in Elden Ring | Can you beat the Grafted Scion at the beginning? | Elden Ring main bosses | Elden Ring bosses | Elden Ring Brother Corhyn location | Elden Ring Blaidd the Half-Wolf locations and questline | Elden Ring Ranni questline and secret ending