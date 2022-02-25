Check out an Elden Ring PS4 and PS5 comparison to see the differences

An Elden Ring PS4 and PS5 comparison might help you if you're on the fence about playing on old or current gen. Or you're wondering about what the best option is. Especially if you don't have a PS5 and are thinking about waiting until you do or getting it now. Coming up, we're going to show you a look at the game across three sections, on all three PlayStation platforms. The sections in question are an early fight, some open world views and an in-game cutscene, so you can get an idea of what differences there are, if any.

Elden Ring PS4, PS4 Pro and PS5 comparison

The above video shows the same Elden Ring moments across PS4, PS4 Pro and PS5. Obviously, to avoid spoiling too much, we're only going to show you some beats from the very early moments of the game. So you can watch the video without ruining anything that might come later.

The parts we've focused on specifically have been chosen to try and show off different aspects of the game. So there's one of the first boss fights, right in the tutorial area with a creature called the Grafted Scion. This is good place to check frame rates as it's a fast battle reliant on quick reflexes. Although it does take place in an enclosed area that's going to be less demanding on the engine than the open world.

After that there a quick look at the first views you'll get in that open world. This is when you leave the tutorial area and first step out in the wider world, so you should get a good feel for details and distance across the map.

And, finally, there's a look at an in-engine cutscene. This will, ideally, show the engine at its most finely tuned, as camera angles, lighting and more will all be carefully controlled to show the game at its best.

Elden Ring tips | Elden Ring classes | Elden Ring keepsakes | How to get the Elden Ring horse | Elden Ring Smithing Stones | Elden Ring weapon scaling explained | How to strengthen weapons in Elden Ring | Elden Ring Rune farming locations | Elden Ring Summons | Elden Ring stats explained | Elden Ring bosses | Elden Ring Ashes of War | Elden Ring weapons | Is Elden Ring a sequel to Dark Souls? | Will Elden Ring be on Game Pass?