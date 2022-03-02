The Elden Ring Meteorite Staff is a powerful sorcery option you can find fairly early in the game. You don't even have to fight for it - just find the body it's on and pick it up, However, getting there will be a bit tricky as it's in the middle of a poison swamp and the general enemies, while minor in the grand scheme of things in Elden Ring, aren't maybe the best thing to throw a baby Tarnished at straight away. So a little leveling up might be in order before you try your luck.

Whatever you're planning, let us show you where to find the Elden Ring Meteorite Staff and what to expect when you get there.

Where to find the Elden Ring Meteorite Staff

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Meteorite Staff location Sellia Crystal Tunnel (most likely nearest Site of Grace)

You'll find the Meteorite Staff location in a ruined tower at number 1 on the map, in the Swamp of Aeonia. The easiest way to get there is via the Sellia Crystal Tunnel Site of Grace at number 2, which you'll probably have been teleported to at some point early on thanks to booby trap. If that hasn't happened yet then you'll can try and ride out there from Limgrave.

However you reach it, make sure you stock up on Preserving and Neutralizing Boluses to deal with Scarlett Rot and poison respectively. The Swamp is full of red water that will inflict Scarlett Rot on you - when the status bar fills you'll take constant damage until you cure it, rest at a Site of Grace, or die. A lot of enemies in this area will use poison based attacks as well, hence preparing for both.

There are plenty of islands and small land masses however, and you can use these to prevent Rot build up. Plus you can ride Torrent across the water as well, although it will take damage and eventually die if it experience too much rot. Worst case, you can run between land on foot, waiting for the build up to subside before carrying on.

You'll need to get into the dark recessed area on the map and hug the cliff face until you see this building:

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

There will be a body hanging out one of the windows with an item visible on it. That, when you get there, will be the Meteorite Staff. Be careful when you approach as there are fungus priests and flowers that all throw poison attacks at you. If you have any ranged options, now's the time to use them.

Once inside the small tower's base (which is full of poison flowers so beware) you'll find a Golden Rune 4 on a body just inside the door, and the meteorite staff on the body in the window.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The key thing about the meteorite staff is it has an S scaling with Intelligence, and only needs an 18 Int requirement, which most sorcery users should reach fairly soon. It also boosts any gravity sorceries you might using.

The downside is that this staff can't use Ashes of War, or be upgraded in anyway. It's as good as it's ever going to get. So, while it's a great early game get, you'll want to replace it with something else later that you can level up and improve.

