Dying Light 2 DLC will add new armor and weapons in three DLC packs

The first Dying Light 2 DLC, the Authority Pack, is set to arrive "soon," with two more parts arriving later to complete a new gear set.

Just below, you can see the unveiling of the very first DLC pack for Dying Light 2. Developer Techland reveals that the new Authority Pack DLC is "arriving soon," but it seems like we'll need to keep an eye out for two more DLC packs to acquire the weapons and armor depicted in the Twitter image seen just below.

Our first free DLC for Dying Light 2 Stay Human is coming! The Authority pack consists of three parts that you'll be able to claim to collect the full set. Check https://t.co/FoeFgmABtt for more info! The first one's arriving soon, so stay tuned!https://t.co/pfswjVsp3U pic.twitter.com/sXG6FfYLBkFebruary 13, 2022

This is the first in a very long line of DLC planned for Techland's sequel. Earlier this year, the developer pledged five years of post-launch support for Dying Light 2, and revealed that the first DLC joining the game would be "Factions-inspired." Given that this new DLC outfit looks like it's themed around the Peacekeepers group in the sequel, perhaps we can expect Survivors-themed DLC gear at some point in the future.

Elsewhere though, there's story DLC on the horizon for Dying Light 2. When the post-launch roadmap was revealed, it was stated that story DLC would be launching in June, and this wouldn't be the sole story-focused DLC for Dying Light 2 after launch, as another specific story-led DLC would be arriving at some point in the future.

Aside from the new story and Factions DLC though, we've got new DLC challenges launching next month in March, and events themed around mutated infected kicking off the following month in April. While the story-focused DLC packs will be require an additional payment for, all of the challenges, mutated infected, and Factions gear DLC packs will be completely free to anyone who owns Dying Light 2.

