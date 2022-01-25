Dying Light 2 story DLC coming in June with at least one more to follow

The first Dying Light 2 story DLC is coming in June, with a total of two planned for the zombie action game's foreseeable future.

Developer Techland shared a post-launch roadmap for Dying Light 2 that zooms in on the first five months after release, while also offering a teaser of plans for the next five years. The first piece of post-launch content planned for Dying Light 2 is a set of "Factions-inspired free DLCs" in February, which looks like it will likely be in-game apparel you can wear to cosplay as your favorite/most hated faction.

It all starts on release, but it's just the beginning! We're planning to keep enhancing the game with DLCs, challenges, stories, events, and more for at least 5 years, and that's a minimum! You sure won't be bored!#DyingLight2 #StayHuman pic.twitter.com/ppJvu2G1smJanuary 25, 2022 See more

A new set of in-game challenges will follow in March, then a set of Mutated Infected events will begin in April, a second set of challenges will arrive in May, and finally it's story DLC time in June. The "Future" part of the roadmap includes mention of a second piece of story DLC (both of which will be additional purchases on top of the base game) as well new weapons, enemies, stories, events, other DLCs of the free and paid variety, "and much more."

The original Dying Light had a ton of post-launch additions, ranging from the massive The Following expansion with its new region and drivable vehicles to smaller packs with individual outfits and weapons. It also introduced Bill from Left 4 Dead to the game at one point , so there's no telling what kind of crossover shenanigans Techland may get up to for the sequel.