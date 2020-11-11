Dwayne Johnson is rebooting The Scorpion King

The Scorpion King reboot is coming – and Dwayne Johnson is producing it. The Rock starred in The Mummy Returns and 2002's The Scorpion King as Mathayus (AKA The Scorpion King) and now, 18 years later, his production company Seven Bucks Productions will bring the warrior back to our screens.

“The Scorpion King was my very first role ever on the silver screen and I’m honored and excited to reimagine and deliver this cool mythology to a whole new generation,” Johnson said in a statement. “I wouldn’t have had the career I’m lucky enough to have had it not been for The Scorpion King and I’m thrilled that we at Seven Bucks Productions can help create those same opportunities for other hard working actors today.”

Jonathan Herman, who was nominated for an Oscar for his work on Straight Outta Compton , is on board as screenwriter. “I believe Jonathan Herman will put in the hard work to deliver a fantastic script for our global audience,” Johnson added.

The original movie was a prequel to The Mummy, taking place 5,000 years before the events of the 1999 action movie starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz. It explores Mathayus’ origins and his rise to power as the legendary Scorpion King. This was Johnson’s first lead role in a movie – at that point, he was best known as a WWE fighter – and kickstarted his acting career, leading to roles in franchises like Fast and Furious and Jumanji .

In recent years, Johnson has moved into the producer’s chair, too, working both in front of and behind the camera in movies including Fighting With my Family and Hobbs & Shaw.