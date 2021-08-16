Doctor Strange 2 will feature a "totally different" Scarlet Witch, says Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen has spoken about returning as Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange 2 next year – and it sounds like we'll see a different side to Wanda following the Disney Plus series WandaVision.

"I wrapped WandaVision on a Wednesday and flew to London on a Friday to continue playing this part [in Doctor Strange 2]," she told Variety. "I could have used getting out of the mindset, though, because they were totally different utilizations of the character and people would have had more time to understand WandaVision had we not just wrapped. And so there's just a lot of, 'We covered this in WandaVision…'"

She continued: "It's bigger than me, there's lots of threads that are continuing on after me that I'm not aware of, and so it's always about, 'What can I get from this journey with this character that maybe I haven't tapped into yet with her?' That's where I keep approaching things from, so that I feel like I have some sort of strap-hang – that I can know that there's going to be growth of some kind, even though it all maybe looks the same to other people. There is that conscious decision to learn a new element of this woman, or even of myself as an actor – something that I want to explore that I can bring to it."

WandaVision ended with Wanda becoming the Scarlet Witch and obtaining the Darkhold, a powerful and ancient spellbook. In the WandaVision finale post-credits scene, she also discovered that her two children are apparently still alive – and after the Sacred Timeline was splintered in Loki, it's looking like they could be in another universe entirely.

Loki is reportedly appearing in Doctor Strange 2, which is officially titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and is directed by Sam Raimi with a script co-written by Loki head writer Michael Waldron.

Apart from that, not much is known about the Sorcerer Supreme's sequel, though we don't have long to wait to find out more – the film is due to release March 25, 2022. Until then, check out how to watch Marvel movies in order to get up to speed on the MCU.