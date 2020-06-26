Chiwetel Ejiofor confirms his return as Karl Mordo in Doctor Strange 2

Chiwetel Ejiofor has confirmed that he will return as Baron Karl Mordo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The actor told Screen Rant, “We’re hoping to start pretty soon is what I can tell you. We’re all really excited to get going and cracking with it. I can’t wait.”

In Scott Derrickson’s Doctor Strange origin movie, Mordo deviated from the comics, acting as Stephen Strange’s ally and mentor. But by the end of the movie he had shown his true colours, renouncing his life as a sorcerer and setting the stage to become Strange’s enemy.

Benedict Cumberbatch will return as Doctor Strange in the Marvel blockbuster, slated for release 25 March 2022, and Sam Raimi is on board to direct following Derrickson’s departure. Raimi, who directed the beloved Tobey Maquire Spider-man trilogy, previously told GamesRadar+: “I loved Doctor Strange as a kid. He was always after Spider-man and Batman for me. He was so original.”

(Image credit: Marvel)

Alongside a new director, some familiar MCU heroes will be joining Strange in his sequel. Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch will play a key role, and the story will reportedly tie into the events of the Disney Plus series WandaVision . The series, which star Paul Bettany has previously described as “f***ing bonkers” (in a good way), is set to release on Disney Plus at the end of this year. Though, with filming delayed once again due to the ongoing pandemic, don’t be surprised if that changes.

