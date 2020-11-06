Disney Plus Mandalorian deals - get season 2 for the lowest price

Disney Plus Mandalorian deals are in high demand now that Baby Yoda has returned to our screens. In fact, the second episode of season 2 just went live and it's getting a lot of buzz. To help you catch up with the first TV show set in a galaxy far, far away, we've gathered all the deals we can to get you maximum value for money. Our team of bargain-hunters has also rounded up some tips on making the most of your Disney Plus subscription.

You certainly won't be alone in wanting to keep up with the show. The Mandalorian season 2 is one of this year's most anticipated releases, so there's plenty of demand for Disney Plus Mandalorian deals.

Because episodes will be released on Friday each week, it won't be enough to get a single month and bounce - we're guessing there will be eight episodes overall thanks to season one, so you'll have only seen half of the show. With that in mind, we'd recommend budgeting in a Disney Plus sign-up until New Year. That way you get to watch the entire season and reap the benefits of the service over the festive period (for example, the latest Pixar movie, Soul, is arriving on Christmas Day). Thanks to Disney Plus costing $6.99 per month in the US and £5.99p/m in the UK, you're looking at roughly $13 or £12 in total depending on where you live. Due to the fact that you can easily cancel your membership at any time, it's probably the most straightforward method of watching The Mandalorian.

If you want maximum value for your household or you already have Hulu, though, we'd suggest taking a look at one of the best Disney Plus bundles. More specifically, those in the US can get Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for just $12.99 per month. In other words, you're receiving one of those services for free. Because this provides a massive variety of content (and for the price of a Standard HD month of Netflix, no less), it's a pretty cracking deal.

It's also worth bearing in mind that new Marvel Phase 4 shows like Wandavision aren't far away. As such, it may make more sense to consider a yearly membership. It's the most cost-efficient method of getting the streaming service; although it costs $69.99 in the US and £59.99 in the UK, you're essentially getting two months for free compared to paying on a month-by-month basis.

For the full lowdown on each offer, check out the cost of Disney Plus in your area below.

Disney Plus | $9.99 per month / $99.99 for one year

Keen to see the new season or catch up on The Mandalorian? We'd suggest getting a monthly rolling plan until New Year and then cancel once the series is over. It's not necessarily the most attractive deal, but it's the cheapest. However, we would suggest considering a yearly sub. Because there's an awful lot of original content slated for 2021, it's worth thinking about if you want to save cash in the long term.View Deal

Disney Plus | £5.99 per month / £59.99 for one year

If you're looking to watch the new Disney Plus Mandalorian season, signing up for a monthly membership and cancelling once the series is finished (which should be around New Year) is likely to be your best and cheapest bet. It's definitely worth thinking about a year's membership, though. Considering everything that's on the way in the near future (like a new Falcon and Winter Solider series, not to mention Loki), you're sure to get plenty of use out of Disney Plus in the next 12 months. Seeking a new phone contract, on the other hand? You may be interested to hear that O2 is giving away up to 12 months of Disney Plus as an 'extra' for their plans.View Deal

Disney Plus | $8.99 per month / $89.99 for one year

Hoping to pick up Disney Plus in time for The Mandalorian season 2? Your best bet would be to get a rolling monthly subscription and then cancel when the show ends around New Year. That said, it is still worth getting a full year, though. Because there's so much original content set in the Marvel universe on the way - including the further shenanigans of Loki and the Winter Solider - you'll certainly get your money's worth.View Deal

For those hoping to watch The Mandalorian elsewhere in the world, you'll be able to so long as you have Disney Plus in your region. That means you can tune in from Germany, Spain, Italy, and beyond.

