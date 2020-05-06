Disney doesn’t expect Marvel movies to start filming again anytime soon

New Disney CEO Bob Chapek has revealed that he doesn’t expect large-scale productions, including those currently in the works at Marvel Studios, to resume filming in the near future.

“In terms of large-scale production, we’re going to go through the same process with our productions as we do our theme parks in terms of absolutely guaranteeing that we’re going to be responsible in terms of how we put both our own employees and other filmmakers that are partners with us as they do these productions,” Chapek said (via Seeking Alpha) on an earnings call when asked about major productions – specifically Marvel’s – starting back up and what protective measures will be taken in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Chapek also confirmed that there is no timeframe in place for restarting filming. “We’ve got no projections of exactly when we can do that,” he admitted.

While we knew an indefinite shutdown would be a distinct possibility, this is the first time Disney has directly addressed its future projects in such a way – and it could mean a further shake-up similar to April’s announcement that saw several Marvel Phase 4 movies delayed.

Black Widow, you’d expect, is still set for its November release, though others – including large-scale Disney Plus series such as August’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier – haven’t finished shooting. Shang-Chi can also be counted among those in limbo, as well as the Sony co-produced Spider-Man 3 which was set to begin filming last month.

It’s the question nobody wanted to ask and, in a roundabout way, Disney has answered it – even if it might not be what Marvel fans wanted to hear.

For more on Marvel's past, present, and future, check out these guides...