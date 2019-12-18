Destiny 2 Dawning 2019 recipes and ingredients: how to bake every recipe and who to gift them to

Destiny 2 Dawning recipes have returned for another round of tasty festivities. You've got a few weeks to bake and gift over a dozen cookies in order to complete quests, earn rewards, and spread delicious holiday cheer. The Destiny 2 Dawning 2019 event works almost exactly like the 2018 event, with a few small additions. The main loop is still the same, though: collect ingredients, bake recipes, gift cookies. With that being said, let's go over all the cookie recipes and how to get the ingredients for them:

Destiny 2 Dawning recipes

Gjallardoodles for Zavala: Ether Cane + Delicious Explosion + Essence of Dawning

Ether Cane + Delicious Explosion + Essence of Dawning Traveler Donut Holes for Ikora: Cabal Oil + Flash of Inspiration + Essence of Dawning

Cabal Oil + Flash of Inspiration + Essence of Dawning Chocolate Ship Cookies for Amanda Holliday: Cabal Oil + Null Taste + Essence of Dawning

Cabal Oil + Null Taste + Essence of Dawning Telemetry Tapioca for Banshee-44: Vex Milk + Bullet Spray + Essence of Dawning

Vex Milk + Bullet Spray + Essence of Dawning Eliksni Birdseed for Hawthorne's falcon Louis: Ether Cane + Personal Touch + Essence of Dawning

Ether Cane + Personal Touch + Essence of Dawning Gentleman's Shortbread Devrim Kay: Ether Cane + Perfect Taste + Essence of Dawning

Ether Cane + Perfect Taste + Essence of Dawning Alkane Dragee Cookies for Sloane: Chitin Powder + Bullet Spray + Essence of Dawning

Chitin Powder + Bullet Spray + Essence of Dawning Infinite Forest Cake for Failsafe: Vex Milk + Impossible Heat + Essence of Dawning

Vex Milk + Impossible Heat + Essence of Dawning Radiolarian Pudding for Asher: Vex Milk + Electric Flavor + Essence of Dawning

Vex Milk + Electric Flavor + Essence of Dawning Vanilla Blades for Shaxx: Cabal Oil + Sharp Flavor + Essence of Dawning

Cabal Oil + Sharp Flavor + Essence of Dawning Javelin Mooncake for Ana Bray: Chitin Powder + Sharp Flavor + Essence of Dawning

Chitin Powder + Sharp Flavor + Essence of Dawning Dark Chocolate Motes for the Drifter: Taken Butter + Null Taste + Essence of Dawning

Taken Butter + Null Taste + Essence of Dawning Candy Dead Ghosts for Spider: Dark Ether Cane + Flash of Inspiration + Essence of Dawning

Dark Ether Cane + Flash of Inspiration + Essence of Dawning Ill-Fortune Cookies for Petra: Dark Ether Cane + Impossible Heat + Essence of Dawning

Dark Ether Cane + Impossible Heat + Essence of Dawning Strange Cookies for Xur: Taken Butter + Electric Flavor + Essence of Dawning

Taken Butter + Electric Flavor + Essence of Dawning Fractal Rolls for Brother Vance: Vex Milk + Pinch of Light + Essence of Dawning

Vex Milk + Pinch of Light + Essence of Dawning Thousand-Layer Cookie for Riven: Taken Butter + Delicious Explosion + Essence of Dawning (to gift this to Riven, reach the final boss of the Last Wish raid by clearing the raid or using the seventh wish, then interact with the snow globe at the bottom of her boss arena)

Taken Butter + Delicious Explosion + Essence of Dawning (to gift this to Riven, reach the final boss of the Last Wish raid by clearing the raid or using the seventh wish, then interact with the snow globe at the bottom of her boss arena) Lavender Ribbon Cookies for Saint-14: Vex Milk, Personal Touch, Essence of Dawning (the Season of Dawn storyline is still unfolding at the time of this writing, so you'll need to wait for a future mission before Saint-14 appears in the Tower)

Vex Milk, Personal Touch, Essence of Dawning (the Season of Dawn storyline is still unfolding at the time of this writing, so you'll need to wait for a future mission before Saint-14 appears in the Tower) Fried Sha-Dough for the Visage of Calus: Dark Ether Cane + Superb Flavor + Essence of Dawning (to gift this to Calus, interact with the gold statue in the Tribute Hall on Nessus)

Dark Ether Cane + Superb Flavor + Essence of Dawning (to gift this to Calus, interact with the gold statue in the Tribute Hall on Nessus) Hot Crossfire Buns for Ada-1: Ether Cane + Balanced Flavors + Essence of Dawning

Ether Cane + Balanced Flavors + Essence of Dawning Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies for Eris Morn: Chitin Powder + Finishing Touch + Essence of Dawning

Chitin Powder + Finishing Touch + Essence of Dawning Hackberry Tart for Benedict 99-40: Cabal Oil + Multifaceted Flavors + Essence of Dawning

Destiny 2 Dawning ingredients

Uncommon

Ether Cane: kill Fallen

Cabal Oil: kill Cabal

Chitin Powder: kill Hive

Vex Milk: kill Vex

Taken Butter: kill Taken

Dark Ether Cane: Kill Scorn

Rare