Demon Slayer season 2 return date announced – with a surprise release schedule

Demon Slayer season 2 is back this October. But there's a catch. While many will have been waiting for the Entertainment District release date, fans will have to sit through a seven-episode recap arc for the Mugen Train movie before then.

As per Funimation, a a "7-episode miniseries complete with new visuals and background music" recapping the wildly successful Demon Slayer movie will air from October 10.

Those wanting to cover new ground will have to wait until December 5. A one-hour premiere of what many will regard as the 'true' beginning of Demon Slayer season 2 will be shown on December 5. It's also been confirmed that the opening and ending themes will be performed by Aimer.

Funimation has already announced that they will be streaming all new episodes day-and-date in the West.

Demon Slayer's October return also kickstarts a major anime Fall/Winter season for anime. From December, Netflix will be releasing episodes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean every single month. Attack on Titan season 4 will also return in January 2022.

