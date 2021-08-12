Deathloop deep dive and multiplayer details coming at QuakeCon 2021

Deathloop will get a deep dive presentation at QuakeCon 2021, according to Bethesda's newly revealed QuakeCon at Home schedule.

Bethesda is sticking with an all-digital event this year just as it did in 2020, which sadly means another year without a conference-hall-sized LAN party, but also that you'll be able to watch the whole thing on Twitch for free. The event will kick off on Thursday, August 19 at 11 am PDT / 2 pm EDT / 7 pm BST with a "Welcome to QuakeCon 2021" presentation hosted by Bethesda marketing bosses Pete Hines and Erin Losi, rolling straight into a panel celebrating the 25th anniversary of the original Quake.

If you're tuning in for new games, it looks like the main event will pick up at 11:30 am PDT / 2:30 pm EDT / 7:30 pm BST with the "Deep Dive into Deathloop with Arkane Lyon" panel. Bethesda is teasing that it will 'loop in' fans with details on the game, "including a special discussion about multiplayer."

We know Deathloop will feature invasion-style multiplayer that will let human players take control of main character Colt's rival Julianna, and it should be interesting to get some more specifics on how this will work. For instance, do you get anything out of ending another player's attempt to escape the loop? Aside from sweet satisfaction, I mean?

You can check out the full QuakeCon 2021 schedule on Bethesda's official site .