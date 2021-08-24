Death Stranding Director's Cut gameplay coming at Gamescom Opening Night Live tomorrow

New Death Stranding Director's Cut gameplay will debut tomorrow at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

As revealed by Gamescom Opening Night Live host Geoff Keighley yesterday, the ceremony debuting tomorrow on August 25 will feature an extended look at Death Stranding Director's Cut. This will be the first extended footage of the re-release from Kojima Productions, since director Hideo Kojima first announced Death Stranding Director's Cut at the Keighley-hosted Summer Games Fest earlier this year in June.

Wednesday, don't miss an extended look at the gameplay of Hideo Kojima's DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR'S CUT for @PlayStation 5 during @gamescom Opening Night LiveDon't miss this moment. Livestream begins Wednesday at 11a PT / 2p ET / 7p BST / 8p CEST at https://t.co/AFycLZXKPd pic.twitter.com/fKt9XW8bxEAugust 23, 2021 See more

At the time, we didn't have much information to go on about the re-release of the 2019 action-adventure game. Since then, Kojima has revealed that the re-release will contain new story content, bonus side missions to undertake, 60 frames per second gameplay, and enhanced combat mechanics. There's even new delivery methods via a robot buddy porter, and an entire racing game with the Fragile Circuit racing track gearing up for players to take on.

There's exactly one month to go until Death Stranding Director's Cut launches exclusively for PS5 on September 24. It's hard to guess exactly what we'll see from the Director's Cut during tomorrow's Opening Night Live presentation, but from Keighley's announcement we could see some of the new combat mechanics in action. Is there room for another interview with Hideo Kojima somewhere in the showcase?

