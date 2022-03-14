Dark Souls streamer attempts to defeat every boss with literal balls of poop

A Dark Souls streamer has done the unimaginable and defeated every boss in the game armed with only balls of poop and a strong stomach.

LilAggy on YouTube recently shared a video of themselves playing through the entirety of Dark Souls Remastered using just 'dung pies.' As explained in the video, the "atrocious fecal waste material" can be thrown at enemies to inflict high damage over a period of time.

So what LilAggy decided to do was to try this method out on the various bosses found in Dark Souls. After quite a few hits, the dung pies inflicted enough toxins to deplete an enemies’ health down over the course of ten minutes, as long as you could avoid taking too much damage over that time.

It’s not just as simple as lobbing them at bosses, however, as the dung pies are so toxic, they also inflict damage on the player, but at a much slower rate.

We’re actually surprised that this technique hasn’t been tried out before considering each toxic lasts for 10 minutes. As LilAggy explains, that means that at seven damage per second, you've eventually dealing 4,200 total damage. The streamer’s goal was to get to the very end of the game using nothing but dung pies.

As any Dark Souls player will tell you, there are some instances where throwing poop at your enemies like a monkey in a zoo isn’t going to cut it. So the Souls speedrunner did have to resort to some speedrunning glitches and skips in order to basically pull the entire thing off. Speaking of speedrunning, LilAggy was also the first person in the world to complete Elden Ring in under one hour.

You’ll be pleased to hear that LilAggy did in fact pull the dung-run off, despite starting the run without the item during the tutorial stage. We suggest watching LilAggy’s video for yourself if you want to learn how to pull this technique off or if you need to see it with your own eyes to believe it.