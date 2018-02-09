Daily NewsRadar: Vampyr, Metal Gear Survive, and a free waterpark

Welcome to Thursday's Daily NewsRadar - all the essential information in one handy place.

Vampyr has staked its claim to June 5

Vampyr, the blood-hungry RPG from the studio behind Life is Strange and one of the best new games of 2018 , will be released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on June 5. Set in early 20th-century London and starring a doctor with a taste for the red stuff, this is as gothic as gaming gets. Pre-order now and grab yourself some special weapons and threads in the process. We'll have more on the game soon.

Get another crack at Metal Gear Survive next week

Konami has announced that its Kojima-free MGS spin-off is getting a second beta on February 16, and this one will be on PS4, Xbox One, and Steam. Need to know more? Check out our preview.

Another METAL GEAR SURVIVE BETA is coming next week. February 16th-18th. PS4, Xbox One and Steam. #MGSurvive pic.twitter.com/J9FttGMl3zFebruary 8, 2018

Your Nintendo Gold Points just got a lot more useful

Ready your Switch wishlist, because from next month, you’ll be able to spend My Nintendo Gold Points to grab Switch games from the Nintendo eShop. If you haven't signed up already, this is basically Nintendo's version of a loyalty program; you'll get the gold points anytime you buy a Nintendo game. Like an old Roman guy once nearly said: you have to spend money to make points.

Accounting+ just got even more ridiculously awesome

If you haven't tried the batshit insane PSVR game from Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland and game designer William Pugh, you haven't lived. Luckily for the rest of us there's now more madness to enjoy with a free update that adds a waterpark.

The PC Gamer Weekender is nearly here

If you love to do your gaming with a mouse and keyboard, then you've got to grab a ticket for the PC Gamer Weekender in London. Put together by our big brother PC Gamer and featuring everything a personal computer fan could want, we've got a discount code - GR20 - to snip 20% off your tickets. What are you waiting for?

