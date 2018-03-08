Daily NewsRadar: Tom Hardy as Al Capone, widespread Oculus troubles, and more

Give yourself a pat on the back - you're now more than halfway through the work week! There have been plenty of big news stories to go around today (scroll to the bottom for some sweet links), but here are some other tidbits you might've missed.

Devil May Cry HD is having some amusing technical difficulties on PC

Cue the Yakkity Sax theme, because some players are seeing Dante zip around like a hyperactive roadrunner in the PC port of Devil May Cry HD (available early to Twitch Prime subscribers). It's not affecting everyone, and a fix is surely on the way, but just enjoy the footage below for a taste of these highly sped-up antics.

Tom Hardy is set to play Al Capone

It's unsurprising that Tom Hardy finds plenty of work in Hollywood, what with his acting chops and rugged handsomeness. But even in the afterglow of Dunkirk and the anticipation of Venom , it's amazing to see that he's got yet another killer role lined up: notorious gangster Al Capone, in the upcoming movie Fonzo (which starts filming in April).

Time for Al Cap Tom Hardy A photo posted by @tomhardy on Mar 7, 2018 at 12:30pm PST

Battlerite enters Season 1 of ranked play

Top-down team brawler Battlerite - which you should totally try for free, by the way - just entered Season 1 of competitive play and added a new champion to the mix. Jamila the Shadowblade Assassin looks like she can tear up enemies and dart around the battlefield using her grappling hook and multiple dashes.

Oculus Rift headsets turn into VR-enabled paperweights

Owners of the Oculus Rift headsets got a nasty surprise today when Rifts were rendered temporarily useless, due to a glitch with the expired certificates linked to each device. Oculus is hard at work on a fix , so hopefully VR aficionados won't have to stay trapped in this world for too long.

Get a sneak peek of A Series of Unfortunate Events season 2 in this new trailer

Netflix is gearing up for season 2 of A Series of Unfortunate Events, starring the lovable Neil Patrick Harris as the decidedly unlovable Count Olaf. See a preview of what mysteries and miseries await the orphans (and some great cameos) in the trailer below before season 2 debuts on March 30.

