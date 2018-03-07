Captain America and his team are ready for battle in this exclusive Avengers: Infinity War image

The title pretty much gives it away, but Avengers: Infinity War promises to be nothing less than a full-on war epic, superhero-style, with Lord of the Rings-esque battles between Thanos' army and every familiar face in the MCU.

But every good battle needs a tense, eerie standoff before the punching begins, as both sides glare across the battlefield with steely-eyed determination. Think back to Troy, Braveheart, Helm's Deep... you get the idea.

That's exactly what this exclusive image, courtesy of our sister publication Total Film magazine, seems to be teasing for Infinity War. From left to right, we have Okoye, Black Panther, Captain America, Black Widow, and Bucky Barnes all preparing for the war to come, backed by the King T'Challa's army of hardy Wakandans. Take a look for yourself, and absorb every pixel in all its super-sized majesty.

Wakanda - the fictional African nation that plays home to the Black Panther - is where one of Avengers: Infinity War's major battles will take place, and this scene appears to be set just before those epic battle shots in the first trailer.

We also know that, somewhere out of shot, Falcon, War Machine, and The Incredible Hulk himself are probably nearby, seeing as they've also been spotted participating in the battle during that same trailer.

Beyond that, the image gives us another, better look at Bucky's new arm, which appears to be new and improved with Vibranium tech, and shows off more of Cap's glorious face fur. Still no sign of that shield, though...

