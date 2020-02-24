Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Series X version free to Xbox One owners of the game "when available"

Those who purchase a copy of Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One will be able to play the game on Xbox Series X for free, developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed.

In response to the latest Xbox Series X specs news for Microsoft's next-gen console, The Witcher 3 studio stated in a tweet that "gamers should never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades."

Thus the upcoming sci-fi RPG will be playable on Xbox Series X as a free "upgrade" for those who already own Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One, "when available".

Gamers should never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades. Owners of #Cyberpunk2077 for Xbox One will receive the Xbox Series X upgrade for free when available. https://t.co/nfkfFLj85wFebruary 24, 2020

Read more (Image credit: Microsoft) Xbox Series X: 10 things we learned from the latest Phil Spencer reveal post

What's less clear is whether this "upgrade" is simply the backwards compatible version of Cyberpunk 2077 on current gen consoles, or a fully fledged next-gen port developed specifically for the Xbox Series X and its direct competitor, the PS5.

CDPR has already stated that Cyberpunk 2077 won't be available on either of those upcoming consoles when they launch this Holiday, and when contacted by GamesRadar, the studio explained it had nothing more to share at this time.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has confirmed that "four generations" of Xbox games will be compatible with the Xbox Series X, with its Smart Delivery technology ensuring that "you only have to purchase a title once in order to play the best available version for whichever Xbox console they choose to play on."

We'll keep you update if we hear anything more but, for now, here's how to pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 to guarantee your launch day copy on PC, PS4, and/or Xbox One.

For more, check out more upcoming PS4 games for 2020 and beyond, or watch our latest episode of Dialogue Options below.