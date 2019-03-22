Cyberpunk 2077 won’t be an Epic Store exclusive, CD Projekt Red confirms

If you were alarmed at the amount of games that are set to be exclusives to the Epic Store, like Metro Exodus, Afterparty, and The Outer Worlds, have no fear: Cyberpunk 2077 won’t be an Epic Store exclusive. The news game directly from Marcin Momot, CD Projekt Red’s Community Lead . In fact, according to him CD Projekt Red wants “Cyberpunk 2077 available to as many gamers as possible on their platform of choice”. So basically their dystopian urban RPG is going to be everywhere. Seriously, remember when Red Dead Redemption 2 came out? It’ll be like that all over again, but potentially bigger as Cyberpunk 2077 will be on PC too. And gosh darn it, I just can’t wait.

Our goal is to make Cyberpunk 2077 available to as many gamers as possible on their platform of choice. https://t.co/AHSEGPwx3yMarch 21, 2019

Now that it’s been confirmed by CD Projekt Red that it’s aiming to get the game out by 2021, there’s really not that long until the title will be in our grubby mitts. And I know this might be a stretch but could the “platform of choice” possibly include...Nintendo Switch?! Yeah yeah, I know. I’m being ridiculous. But I just can’t shake the mental image of gunning it down Night City’s streets when I’m on my daily commute, or shooting robot bad guys with bullets that go around corners in a quaint country park. Hey, we can dream, right?