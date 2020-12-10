Punching Fingers in Cyberpunk 2077 feels like the easiest decision in the game. You'll meet this ripperdoc in your quest to find Evelyn and get answers about Johnny's biochip, and Fingers is easily the most disgusting character in Cyberpunk 2077. While you're interrogating him, you'll get the option multiple times just to punch him.

Now while it's well within your rights to punch him because he is such a vile human being, there are actually some downsides to laying him flat.

Should you punch Fingers in Cyberpunk 2077?

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Once you start interrogating Fingers, you will have several opportunities to punch Fingers. Now, while you are free to finish this section however you want in terms of consequences, if you harm Fingers in any way, you'll lose access to his ripperdoc clinic for the entirety of the game. It seems like he doesn't stock many exclusive cyberwar upgrades though - and I doubt many of us would want him coming anywhere near our character - so it's up to you whether you consider this a downside or not.

To punch or not to punch? It's 100% up to you.

Whatever you do won't steer the conversation whatsoever, as you'll still be able to get access to the information you need to find Evelyn with Judy. It's all linked to the fact that she's been sold off to make illegal braindances, so you'll need to track down a rare Death's Head braindance next to search for clues. It's just whether you want to leave Fingers standing when you leave with Judy or not.