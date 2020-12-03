Cyberpunk 2077 is throwing an online launch party on Twitter next week

Cyberpunk 2077 is planning an online launch party on Twitter, and you're invited.

#CyberNight will begin on December 9 at 3 pm PST / 6 pm EST / 11 pm GMT, and it will host a "developer Q&A, exclusives, surprises, and more" according to CD Projekt Red's official announcement. The studio is partnering with Twitter Gaming to make the online launch party happen, though I'm not entirely sure what that means in this context. Lots of custom hashtag icons?

No matter if you have been Tweeting since day one or just recently joined us - we are thankful for our community here.That is why we’ve teamed up with @TwitterGaming for something special #CyberNightDec 9th 3pm PT | Midnight CETpic.twitter.com/Ir73fTCI9WDecember 3, 2020

The teaser trailer for the event pays homage to 8 years of people being very excited about Cyberpunk 2077 on Twitter, from when it was first announced in 2012 (before The Witcher 3 was even officially revealed), through the beep heard 'round the world back in 2018 , to today, exactly one week before the game's official release date. Unless you bought a collector's edition from Best Buy, in which case your release date may have come early .

It looks like that cryptic Cyberpunk 2077 voice transmission from yesterday may have been teasing this event, since the official Twitter Gaming account also retweeted that message. There's still plenty to wonder about with those exclusives and surprises being teased. I'm still hoping for a premiere of the Cyberpunk 2077 release trailer.

Speaking of trailers, Cyberpunk 2077 photo mode got its own grand debut yesterday, and it's packed with enough features to make aspiring dystopian-future photographers weak in the cyber-knees.