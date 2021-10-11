Cyber Monday laptop deals 2021: how to get the best prices on the day

Cyber Monday laptop deals present another fantastic opportunity to get a marvellous machine for less this year. Whether you're after the best gaming laptop, or prefer something more focused on work, like an ultrabook, Chromebook, or budget windows computer, you're sure to make considerable savings on the day.

Now, it's unlikely that the Cyber Monday laptop deals will top that of what's likely to be available during the Black Friday laptop deals, but considering that all the major brands are going to be represented (such as Apple, HP, and Dell), we think it's definitely worth keeping the Monday in mind if nothing caught your eye over the weekend.

If you've got a specific gaming-centric vision in mind, then we advise you to keep an active watch out for the Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals, where you're sure to find out about any potential discounts on the likes of the best Razer laptops and Alienware laptops to push the latest games to their limits with.

With that said, we know that Cyber Monday isn't at our door just yet, so if you're interested in the kinds of savings you can make right now, then our roundup of the best cheap gaming laptop deals is sure to tide you over until the day arrives - with options for under $1,000 / £1,000.

When will the Cyber Monday laptop days start? Cyber Monday is happening this year on November 29, though the laptop deals are likely to take place as early as the Saturday after Black Friday, and are possible to extend out into the latter half of the week after the sales event. Certain retailers, such as Dell, tend to run Cyber Monday laptop deals mere minutes after Black Friday has wrapped up.

Cyber Monday laptop deals: What to expect It isn't uncommon for some of the biggest names, such as Apple and HP, to drop the prices on their respective flagship models down to their historic lowest-ever prices. In 2020, we saw Adorama selling the MacBook Air M1 2020 for $899 - reduced from $999 - for a full hundred bucks off the asking price. Similarly, Dell tends to offer some of its best rates of the year on the Inspiron and XPS range, as we saw last year a Dell XPS 13 laptop rocking an i7 processor reduced down to $749.99 from its usual listing price of $1,150 - for a massive saving of $400 off, so it's definitely one of the bigger sites to be watching on the day if you're after a high-end ultrabook or something a little more modest.

Is it worth waiting until Cyber Monday to buy a laptop? Cyber Monday laptop deals might not be quite as thrilling as their Black Friday counterparts, but you're still likely to save serious money where it matters most. We would personally advise aiming for the Black Friday deals rather than waiting specifically for Cyber Monday, mainly because the day acts as more of an extension to the weekend rather than its own standalone sales event in actuality.

Cyber Monday laptop deals: how to choose what's right for you

Chromebooks and budget laptops: if all you're after is something cheap and cheerful to browse the web, watch content from streaming services on, and get some work done, then a Chromebook (or equivalent Windows PC) is likely to be the perfect choice for you. Generally, these laptops range anywhere from $200-$500 depending on the resolution of the screen and the prowess of the processors. Curious about what makes Chromebooks special? They run on Google OS and feature free browser-based alternatives to programs like Microsoft Office Suite, called G Suite.

Ultrabooks: these laptops are built with sleekness and productivity in mind. What's more, they're often constructed out of high-end aluminium with stellar screens, long battery lives, and cross-functionality with certain smartphones, and sometimes even touchscreens. Because of these inclusions, prices can range anywhere from $600-$1600 (or more) depending on what it can do, especially if its a 2-in-1 with a touchscreen and high-end specs to boot.

Gaming laptops: these machines are built primarily with playing video games (shocker) in mind. This is done by an increase in RAM, normally a minimum of 8GB but averaging 16GB with higher-end models, and a dedicated graphics card either made by AMD Radeon or Nvidia GeForce GTX/RTX. Prices can range massively depending on the power prowess available, anywhere from $700 to $3,000+.

If you're not quite sure what to keep an eye out for during the Cyber Monday laptop deals, then we personally recommend the Apple Macbook Air M1 for its incredible screen, fantastic battery life, and strong overall performance. This particular model is made more tantalizing because it's now regularly under the $1,000 / £1,000 mark, so we're hoping that it's even cheaper on the day.

Similarly, you can't really go wrong with the Dell XPS line in any of its size variants or various configurations. In terms of high-end Windows-based ultrabooks, these machines are second-to-none in just about every respect. However, because of their general prowess, they can be quite expensive, so the Cyber Monday sales should help in that regard quite a lot.

