Cyber Monday 144Hz monitor deals 2021: get yourself a superfast screen for less

Cyber Monday 144Hz monitor deals are another chance to get one of the best gaming monitors for less this year. These offers will be particularly noteworthy due to the relative expense of high-end, high refresh rate monitors (especially when in 1440p or above), which can prove to be quite pricey.

If you want to get in on some competitive gaming as well, the Cyber Monday 144Hz monitor deals are sure to be a cheaper way in. Not that it's all about the pro scene, of course; really, any modern game running at 120Hz or higher is going to be a pleasant experience regardless of genre.

However, we must admit that you're much more likely to find the deeper discounts in the Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals. Indeed, what will be available on Cyber Monday is really just a continuation of the longer-lasting offers. But if you miss Friday's offers, it's still a good opportunity to save some dough.

If you're more interested in a general overview as to what displays could be available in the upcoming winter sales period, then we recommend paying close attention to the Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals where you will be able to save on not just stellar premium units, but also the best cheap gaming monitors as well, as we've seen prices on Full HD 144Hz monitors continue to steadily fall.

When will the Cyber Monday 144Hz monitor deals start? Cyber Monday is happening on November 29, but it's all but guaranteed that the Cyber Monday 144Hz monitor deals will start as soon as Black Friday is wrapped up. After all, Cyber Monday essentially acts as an extension to some of the more prominent offers, so it's worth watching out for either way.

Cyber Monday 144Hz monitor deals: what to expect on the day We're confident in saying that 144Hz monitors are going to be one of the more popular configurations that will be available on Cyber Monday, especially when looking back at last year. Such deals included the Samsung CHG90 ultrawide - which was reduced down to $899.99 from its regular selling price of $1,100 - for a full $200 off. It was one of the lower prices ever seen on that particular model to date. Other brands saw substantial savings on 144Hz displays, too. The LG UltraGear 32GK650F was knocked down to $269.99 from its $400 MSRP. These are the kinds of offers that you can expect from Cyber Monday, and while they may not be as deep as what you might see on Friday or the weekend, they are still strong enough to be worth considering.

If you're not quite sure of which 144Hz monitor to aim for on Cyber Monday, then we recommend the MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD for its affordable price point, IPS panel, and great colors. However, if you've got the cash to spend, then we think the ASUS XG27UQ is second-to-none for its unparalleled gaming performance in 4K.

