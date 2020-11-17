How to connect a PS5 DualSense to PC with a wired or Bluetooth connection

If you want to connect your PS5 DualSense controller to a PC, the good news is that it's easy. The bad news is that unlike when you're using your PS5, you won't get the advantage of that impressive haptic feedback or those immersive adaptive triggers. Still, maybe like us you just love that stylish, deliciously curvy DualSense controller enough for it not to matter.

To connect the PS5's Dualsense to your PC you'll need a USB-C to standard USB cable or PC with a Bluetooth connection.

Using the PS5 DualSense on PC with a wired connection

To connect to your PC you'll need a USB-C to standard USB cable, like the one you use for charging your pad through the PS5. Plug this into a port on your PC, and you're good to go. It really is that simple.

If you're happier leaving your DualSense for the PS5, but now have a few old PS4 controllers hanging around, here's how to use your PS4 controller with your PC

Using the PS5 DualSense on PC with a Bluetooth connection

First things first, you'll need a PC with Bluetooth capability. Some PCs have this built-in, or you can invest in a Bluetooth adaptor for around $6.

Then, head to your WIndows setting menu. Look for "Devices", and then "Bluetooth & other devices". Next hit "Add Bluetooth or other device" and then "Bluetooth." Your PC will start searching for devices, so now's the time to hold down the PS Logo and your Create button (the one we called Share on PS4) until the lights on your DualSense start to flash. You should then see "Wireless Controller" appear as an option.

Sadly, this isn't the end of the process. Some electrical wizard will no doubt come up with some software to make the process easier, but right now the DualSense won't be compatible with all games. That will depend on the controller drivers the game uses, and it can be a frustrating process of trial and error to find out which games will accept the DualSense.

There is shortcut though, and it's thanks to good old Steam. Currently you'll need to be signed up to the Steam Client Beta for this to work. To do so:

With Steam running, click on "Steam" in the upper left, then choose the "Settings" menu. (Preferences on Mac)

On the "Account" tab under "Beta Participation" click the "Change..." button.

Select the "Steam Beta Update" from the drop down list and click "OK".

You will be prompted to restart Steam, please select the "Restart Steam" button.

Then connect your pad (with your cable or Bluetooth) then open Steam and launch Big Picture Mode. The DualSense will be listed as a controller, but right now it will be listed as a PS4 controller. Because betas are fun works in progress.

Again, this won't give you the haptic feeback, the adaptive trigger, or even the trackpad, but this could change if developers start to support them. It will work like a standard last-gen controller, and could save you dropping some cash on an Xbox pad.

We'll update this guide as the fast-moving world of PC games gets to grip with the PS5 controller, and you can check out more of our essential guides below.

