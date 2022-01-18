The best cheap Nintendo Switch deals in Australia - all the latest sales in January 2022

Nintendo Switch deals have taken an interesting turn this week, with the arrival of a bounty of Nintendo Switch OLED stock in Australia, after a bit of a drought. The Animal Crossing Limited Edition Nintendo Switch is also back in stock at Amazon for only AU$419, and while it doesn't come with an actual copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, that's a good price for a limited edition piece of kit.

Amid all this, the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle is also available in Australia for AU$449 at Amazon, for less than the usual RRP on the Nintendo Switch itself. Basically, if you happen to be after a Nintendo Switch in January 2022, you've got a lot of decent options to choose from. The biggest question is: Do you want a discounted OLED model, or a legacy model with a game included?

The AU$539.95 upgrade adds a fancy new OLED panel to the console which offers a far better handheld experience. Still, many are wondering where to buy Nintendo Switch OLED as stock can often become difficult to find. In contrast to the woes surrounding Xbox Series X stock and PS5 stock, we're actually seeing Nintendo Switch deals slashing prices on consoles themselves more and more.

You'll find all the latest Nintendo Switch deals on the console by itself just below, and our pick of the best bundles available right now further down the page.

Today's best Nintendo Switch deals in Australia

If you're looking for Nintendo Switch deals on the console by itself, we're rounding up all the latest prices from retailers across the web just below. You'll find the best offers on the shelves right now in these comparison charts, but if you're after a bundle deal, you'll find all the latest discounts further down the page.

If you're just looking for a handheld-only console, it's worth checking out the Nintendo Switch Lite deals below. They are considerably cheaper than the main console (and much cheaper than the OLED model), but you are getting limited functionality without a docked mode. The standard price on these devices is AU$329.95.

Best Nintendo Switch bundles in Australia

The Nintendo Switch is currently pretty easy to buy in Australia, which is in stark contrast to some of the supply issues that existed throughout 2021 and 2020. At the same time, a new wave of Switch OLED consoles has hit the shelves just recently, with availability at a range of retailers. While Nintendo Switch bundles themselves aren't up for grabs, the latest device is holding on particularly well.

Nintendo Switch OLED | AU$499 at Amazon

Not only does Amazon Australia have Nintendo Switch OLED stock as of January 2022, but it's selling the refreshed model for AU$40 below the recommended retail price. If you've been holding out for this upgrade, this is a pretty good opportunity to jump aboard. Do note, though, that only the white model is in stock.



Nintendo Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Switch Online | AU$449 at Amazon

This incredibly popular bundle sells out quickly when it becomes available abroad, but here in Australia we seem to get lucky more often. You get the regular Nintendo Switch console with a redeemable Mario Kart 8 Deluxe download code, as well as a three month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online.

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Limited Edition console | AU$469.95 AU$419 at Amazon

Huge caveat here: despite being a limited edition Animal Crossing console, it doesn't come with a copy of said game. Still, this is nice AU$50.95 discount on an ostensibly collectible Nintendo Switch, and is probably worth opting for if you want to save a few dollars and have no interest in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle listed above.

Nintendo Switch Accessories

Eager to get some extras for your Nintendo Switch? We've gathered up a few essentials right here. For example, you'll find some of the best Nintendo Switch accessories out there right now, be it Nintendo Switch SD cards to the best Nintendo Switch chargers.

If you'd like to play some local multiplayer with family or friends, on the other hand, we've also rounded up cheap Nintendo Switch controller deals. Need some more Joy-cons or a Pro controller? This is the place to start.

Now that Bluetooth audio is finally available, it's time to invest in some Nintendo Switch gaming headsets. These cups are generally cheaper than their PC counterparts, but you can still save plenty of cash. You'll find all the latest prices on our top picks just below.

Where to find more Nintendo Switch deals in Australia

Whether you're looking to find your own Nintendo Switch bundles or you're after some cheap accessories and games, there are plenty of retailers offering solid savings on Ninty's gadgets throughout the year. You'll find all the stores we head to for Nintendo Switch deals just below.

Which Nintendo Switch bundles are available?

Currently, the only games with bundle options on the Nintendo Switch are Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Diablo 3, Splatoon 2, Fortnite, Fortnite Wildcat, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Tennis Aces and 1-2 Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Red & Blue, Pokemon Zacian and Zamazenda (Switch Lite), Fortnite, Monster Hunter Rise, and Dragon Quest XI S.

It's pretty rare for Australian retailers to bundle games with Nintendo Switch consoles as part of their own special deals: normally, if you want a Nintendo Switch bundle in Australia, you'll need to wait for an official one packaged by Nintendo itself, such as the popular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle.

What is the Nintendo Switch price in Australia?

To make sure you're getting a good deal, it's important to know the base prices of Switch consoles.

The normal Nintendo Switch price is AU$469.95 in Australia. As for the Switch Lite, the Australian RRP is AU$329.95 though of all the Nintendo Switch models, it's the one you should definitely never pay full RRP for. The Nintendo Switch OLED price is AU$539.95 in Australia.

Don't be caught out, if there's a listing that goes above these prices, double-check that it's part of a bundle or includes something noteworthy - and always ensure it's from a trusted seller!

Which Nintendo Switch should you buy?

There are now three models of Nintendo Switch to choose from. Each one does offer a different experience, though, so it's important to choose the right version for you.