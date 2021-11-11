Captain America 4 plot details teased by Marvel producer

Marvel producer Nate Moore has revealed more details about the upcoming Captain America 4, which will star Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson.

"I think, he's not Steve Rogers and I think that's a good thing," Moore told ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast. "Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He's going to be the underdog in any situation. He's not a Super Soldier. He's not a hundred years old. He doesn't have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, 'I'm the new Captain America.' What happens next? I think is fascinating because he's a guy. He's a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy."

He continued: "So, we're going to put him through the wringer and make him earn it, and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything. What makes somebody Captain America? I'm going to argue it's not being a Super Soldier. And I think we're going to prove that with Mackie and Sam Wilson."

Sam became Captain America at the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, after being handed the shield by Steve Rogers at the finale of Avengers: Endgame. Chris Evans may be returning to the MCU, but reportedly in a separate project to Captain America 4.

Plot details on the fourth Cap movie are still completely under wraps, and there's no further casting information just yet, and no director attached either. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier writers Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson are penning the script.

The next MCU project to hit our screens is Hawkeye, which lands on Disney Plus this November 24. Until then, check out our complete guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.