Call of Duty: Warzone Rambo skin and bow gets release date

The Call of Duty: Warzone Rambo skin and bow pack has got a release date.

The Call of Duty Twitter account has posted a new video teaser showing off the Rambo skin and bow that are coming to Call of Duty: Warzone, along with a release date of May 20, 2021.

The teaser video shows off the titular action hero Rambo with a few quick glimpses that highlight his iconic bow, followed by the words “Become War”.

This official confirmation comes after a cryptic tweet last week which featured a fact sheet for someone called “SURVIVORJOHN#1009062", which contained numerous statistics which lined up with the Rambo movies. For example, the player in question had 552 kills, which is exactly how many people Rambo has killed during the five Rambo movies.

The Rambo cameo in Warzone might seem like an odd addition to the game, but it makes a lot more sense once you remember that Warzone recently jumped back in time to the 1980s with Verdansk 84. This 80s setting is the perfect way to slide Rambo into the action, and it’s likely that he’s only the first of several 80s action hero cameos that we can expect. The Call of Duty Twitter account has previously responded to tweets asking for 80s movie character cameos with a playful emoji.

As for who’s next in line for a Warzone cameo, there is a strong chance that the unluckiest cop in the world, John McClane, might be getting dropped into Verdansk next. Call of Duty news Twitter account CharlieIntel posted a couple of days ago linking to a website advertising for the Nakatomi Duct Cleaning company operating out of Verdansk. That’s about as clear a Die Hard reference as we’re ever going to get.