Call of Duty: Warzone players have already spotted Season 2's cargo tanker

A large ship is now visible in the sea to the south of the Call of Duty: Warzone map, as the countdown to the incoming Season 2 continues.

Just below, you can see a player from the Call of Duty: Warzone subreddit spotting the boat, which is currently situated a fair bit off the shoreline in the southern half of the Verdansk map. This is actually part of the incoming Season 2 for Warzone, which is set to shake up the Verdansk map in a few big ways.

Just yesterday, Call of Duty publisher Activision pulled back the curtain on planned updates for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone with Season 2 arriving next week. Chiefly for the latter game, there'll be several new "points of interest" around the Verdansk map, one of which is going to be a large cargo tanker. Putting two and two together, the cargo tanker appears to have showed up in Verdansk slightly early.

As players commenting on the subreddit post just above have noted, there's a small lightning storm surrounding the boat (despite the fact that it's a clear sunny day everywhere else in Verdansk). Is it possible that the lightning storm could factor into the upcoming Season 2 for Warzone at all, throwing players off balance and knocking out equipment for those caught in the storm?

As for the other ongoing Call of Duty game, Black Ops Cold War Season 2 is introducing four new Operators, weapons, and more next week on February 25. Naga, Maxis, Wolf, and Rivas will all be joining Treyarch's game with Season 2 next week as playable Operators, and there's a grand total of six new weapons arriving with the update, including a machete and a military-style shovel.

Right now, we don't know for certain if Warzone will be reintroducing Zombies, as the game has been teasing for a few weeks now. Recently, a Zombies trial machine appeared in the Hospital in Verdansk, which players naturally assumed was a precursor to the undead invading the map. Developer Raven Software has never confirmed the undead arriving in the battle royale game however, so we'll have to wait for next week to find out sure.

