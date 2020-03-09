Call of Duty Warzone download: How to get it on PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Announced just one day before launch, the Call of Duty Warzone download is available on all current-gen platforms (excluding Nintendo Switch) on March 10. The question is, how do you actually download it? Since it's a free-to-play experience open to everyone, you don't need to have Call of Duty: Modern Warfare downloaded, although it does make the Call of Duty Warzone download file size significantly smaller. Here's all you need to know on how to download Call of Duty Warzone on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

How to download Call of Duty Warzone

For anybody who already owns Modern Warfare, the first step is to make sure you have the full game downloaded. When you do, enter the main menu and Warzone will be an option, replacing what was previously called "Classified". Since you already own the game, you'll have access to it from 8AM PDT/11AM EDT/3PM GMT — a four hour headstart over non-Modern Warfare players. There will be a download approximately 18-22GB in size, then once the download is complete, you can jump in and play.

If you don't own Modern Warfare, head to your respective store on consoles (PSN Store or Microsoft Store) and search for "Warzone". If you're on PC, make sure you have Battle.net installed and it should pop up as an option on the left-hand side in the list of games. Unfortunately for you, it will only be available from 12PM PDT/3PM EDT/7PM GMT as an individual download and the file size will be 83-101GB. Of course, that's quite a chunky download so make sure you're starting it as soon as it becomes available, because it could take up to several hours depending on your service provider and bandwidth.

That's all there is to it! Call of Duty Warzone is entirely crossplay, so you can jump in with your pals no matter what system they're playing on. You can also find out more information in the official Activision blog post about Warzone.