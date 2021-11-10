The questions of Call of Duty Vanguard campaign length and how long to beat the story are a fairly helpful one when debating whether you want to engage with it at all. For some, a 40+ hour campaign would be too much of a commitment, while others may not be interested in downloading something that'll barely last through lunch. And considering that those who download the game can actually choose not to bother with the campaign itself, the longevity of Vanguard's story mode is definitely worth keeping in mind. Whatever your thoughts, we'll lay out COD Vanguard's campaign length and how long it takes to beat Vanguard below.

Call of Duty Vanguard campaign length

(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty Vanguard's campaign length will vary depending on your own personal skill and the difficulty at which you play it, but we'll plant our flag and say it's roughly 5-7 hours for the vast majority of people to make it from the new game prompt to seeing the credits roll. This is a fairly standard campaign length for a modern Call of Duty game, which usually lean towards being short and punchy rather than extended military campaigns (so to speak).

Actual missions in COD Vanguard are a bit longer than you'd expect though. Each one lasts generally 45 minutes (though again, this'll depend on how difficult you find it), so they're not really drop-in, drop-out experiences. As elaborated on in our Call of Duty Vanguard review, many of these are designed to be self-contained experiences, so while they're arguably a little longer than the average shooter mission, they do present a whole story each time.

However, it's worth keeping in mind that not all of this will be gameplay. Vanguard has slightly more focus towards telling a story than recent COD games, and with this comes more robust and lengthy cutscenes that make up a bigger percentage of the experience. Players may appreciate this or not, depending on their preference - if you like storytelling and a deeper understanding of the characters you're controlling, this may speak to you. If you can't understand why anybody would rather watch monologues than blow things up, you may get impatient at times.

How many missions in Call of Duty Vanguard?

(Image credit: Activision)

COD Vanguard has nine missions specifically and no real side content to speak of, in contrast to recent COD games. Each mission is roughly the same length (as mentioned, about 45 minutes), so players shouldn't have too much trouble estimating whereabouts they are within the story and how much longer they have to go.

