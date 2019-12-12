Modern Warfare Operators: How to unlock all of them

The new Modern Warfare Operators replace the Specialists and Combat Rigs seen previous games. With a more stripped back approach to multiplayer, this is a cosmetic flair than anything else - giving you different appearances, customisation options, with unique dialogue and executions to use to taunt your rivals with.
Unlocking Modern Warfare Operators is done by completing a range of challenges across the campaign, various multiplayer modes, and some co-op missions. There are 18 Operators in total to unlock here, and we've covered all the requirements to get them. Although we have left out the pre-order bonus options, All Ghillied Up, Crew Expendable, and War Pig Operators.
Modern Warfare Operators: Coalition Faction
The Modern Warfare Operator unlocks available for the Coalition Faction belong to either the SAS, Warcom, or Demon Dogs special forces.
- SAS:
- Thorne - Complete the Piccadilly Campaign Mission
- Charly - Play 25 Public Matches
- Otter - Complete Operation: Paladin in Western Verdansk
- Warcom:
- Domino - Win 5 matches of Gunfight
- Golem - Complete Operation: Kuvalda in Eastern Verdansk
- Wyatt - Complete The Wolf's Den Campaign Mission
- Demon Dogs:
- D-Day - Complete the Hunting Party Campaign Mission
- Alice - Complete Operation: Headhunter in Downtown Verdansk
- Raines - Get 500 LMG Kills in Multiplayer
Modern Warfare Operators: Allegiance Faction
The Modern Warfare Operator unlocks available for the Allegiance Faction belong to either the Spetsnaz, Jackals, or Chimera special forces.
- Spetsnaz:
- Minotaur - Get 300 Assault Rifle Kills in Multiplayer
- Bale - Complete the Into the Furnace Campaign Mission
- Rodion - Complete Operation: Paladin in Western Verdansk
- Jackals:
- Azur - Complete the Old Comrades Campaign Mission
- Grinch - Get 100 Headshots in Multiplayer
- Zane - Complete all the given Co-Op Operations in Verdansk
- Chimera:
- Yegor - Complete the Proxy War Campaign Mission
- Kreuger - Execute 25 Finishing Moves
- Syd - Kill 5 Juggernauts in any Co-Op Mission
Modern Warfare tips | Modern Warfare patch notes | Modern Warfare maps | Modern Warfare guns | Modern Warfare perks | Modern Warfare killstreaks | Modern Warfare Gunsmith system | Modern Warfare watches | Modern Warfare trials | Modern Warfare M4A1 builds