Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 release date confirmed for October

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 officially launches October 28, Infinity Ward and Activision have revealed.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 release date was confirmed in a new trailer focusing on the game's hyper-realistic art design. Drone footage pans around a large industrial dock and reveals a few of the Operators you'll get to play as before revealing the release date at the end.

"Task Force 141 makes its massive return with a global squad of iconic veterans, these Operators include Captain John Price, Simon 'Ghost' Riley, John 'Soap' MacTavish, Kyle 'Gaz' Garrick and introducing Mexican Special Forces Colonel Alejandro Vargas," reads a blurb below the trailer.

This story is developing...