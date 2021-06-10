Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone season 4 trailer reveals the return of Hijacked

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone season 4 was officially revealed during today's Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live event.

Along with the first official trailer for the new season, Activision confirmed that Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will transition into season 4 on June 17, just a couple of days after the conclusion of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone season 3. Check out the first Black Ops Cold War and Warzone season 4 trailer up top.

Call of Duty's new GM Johanna Faries joined Geoff Keighley at today's Summer Game Fest stream to talk briefly about the new season of Call of Duty ahead of the trailer reveal. Faries confirmed that Black Ops Cold War and Warzone season 4 is "jam-packed" with new maps, new operators, new weapons, expanded Zombies content, and a whole lot more.

The trailer for season 4 revealed that Hijacked, a fan-favorite Call of Duty map from Black Ops 2, is being brought back as a 6v6 multiplayer map in Black Ops Cold War. Also, if you stay until the very end of the trailer past the big logo reveal, you can see what looks to be a tease for a new Berlin map for Black Ops Cold War Zombies, but it's a pretty cryptic teaser so it's hard to know for sure.

The new trailer also touches on some new map changes coming to Call of Duty Warzone. Of course, the changes won't be quite as dramatic as the recent mid-season update that slapped a Cold War-themed makeover on Verdansk, but it looks like some sort of big crash has happened and a bunch of buildings have been destroyed. There's also wreckage from the crash scattered across the map, so it'll be interesting to see how this all affects Warzone gameplay.

