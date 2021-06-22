Borderlands movie wraps filming, gives first look at Claptrap

The Borderlands movie has wrapped filming, and the production team is marking the occasion by giving us our first look at everyone's favorite chatty robot, Claptrap.

Arad Productions, the studio in charge of the Borderlands movie adaptation, sent out a press release giving the stage to Claptrap to announce the project's big production milestone. This is the first we've seen of the live-action Claptrap, who's voiced by Jack Black in the Borderlands movie. As you can see, it's a pretty darn faithful adaptation, right down to the rust patterns and placement of the bullet holes.

(Image credit: Arad Productions)

Black is far from the only household name attached to the Borderlands movie. For a video game movie, Gearbox's co-op shooter is being brought to life by an uncharacteristically star-studded cast that includes the likes of horror icon Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Tannis, Cate Blanchett as Lilith, and comedian and actor Kevin Hart as Roland. We also know Ariana Greenblatt, a young actor with roles in Avengers: Infinity War and other Disney projects, will be playing the rambunctious Tiny Tina. We still haven't seen every actor in character, but you can check out some recent shots revealing the silhouettes of various characters including Dr. Tannis and Roland.

The promising cast isn't the only thing setting sky-high expectations for the Borderlands movie. Hart was talking up the project in a recent interview with Collider when he said it's "like nothing you've ever seen," adding that director Eli Roth "truly is knocking this movie out the park." The Roland actor also revealed that in preparation for the role, he trained with actual Navy SEALS to boost his confidence with firearms and hand-to-hand combat.

We weren't expecting to hear such encouraging news so soon, as it was only 10 days ago (or at least in a recording aired 10 days ago) that Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford said the Borderlands movie was "about two-thirds of the way done." Sounds like that last one-third moved at a pretty dang fast clip. Not that we're complaining, of course.

There's even more for Borderlands fans to get excited for - here's how the fantasy spin-off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is building on cult-classic Borderlands DLC to make something new.