Borderlands 3 guide: All the tips and tricks you need to stop the Calypso twins

There's plenty to see and do in the game, so regardless of whether you're making your first foray into Pandora or trying to track down that endgame legendary, we've put together this Borderlands 3 guide to cover everything you need to know as you make your way through the adventure. From hidden collectibles to boss-defeating strategies and the latest Shift Codes for free loot, our Borderlands 3 guide has it all, so read on for our comprehensive coverage of Gearbox's latest outing.

General tips

Borderlands 3 tips

If you're new to the Borderlands franchise or you just want a quick refresher on how the world works, our Borderlands 3 tips are for you. From preparing for boss fights to picking your class at the start of the game, we've got it all.

Shift Codes

Borderlands 3 Shift Codes

When you reach Sanctuary, you'll find the big golden chest which requires golden keys to open. You get these through Borderlands 3 Shift Codes, which are essentially codes given out by Gearbox employees on places like Twitter. Keeping track of them all yourself is a huge pain though, so check out our guide which has all of the Shift Codes we know of.

Patch notes

Borderlands 3 Patch Notes

If you want to keep on top of the latest developments in the game, then you need to know what's changing by checking out the Borderlands 3 patch notes. From the most recent hotfixes to complete system overhauls, we'll be covering all the updates you need to know about.

Legendaries

Borderlands 3 legendaries

Legendary weapons are a huge part of Borderlands 3 and it's always a joy when you see the orange beam appear over some loot. We've got a list of all the Borderlands 3 legendaries we've found, including their effects. We've also got some guides on how to get specific legendaries:

Borderlands 3 One Pump Chump

Borderlands 3 Infinity Pistol

Borderlands 3 Porcelain Pipe Bomb

Borderlands 3 Hazardous Sellout

Best guns

Best Borderlands 3 guns

Outside of legendaries, we've got some of the best Borderlands 3 guns during the game's opening chapters here. From The Big Succ to The Leech, here's the weapons you're going to want to use early on.

Best character

Best Borderlands 3 character

Along a similar line, you also need to select your class right at the start of the game. There's four options to choose from so read up on who we think is the best Borderlands 3 character here.

We've also got each of the skill trees in separate guides, so you can read up on them and decide for yourself which is best:

Borderlands 3 Amara

Borderlands 3 Zane

Borderlands 3 FL4K

Borderlands 3 Moze

Boss guides

Borderlands 3 boss guides

There's a bunch of tough Borderlands 3 bosses and while you might breeze past some of them, there's others which prove to be a formidable force such as Killavolt and Captain Traunt. Here's some tips for defeating each specific boss:

Borderlands 3 Killavolt

Borderlands 3 Wick and Warty

Borderlands 3 Captain Traunt

Borderlands 3 Katagawa Ball

Typhon Logs

Borderlands 3 Typhon Logs

Each area of the game has three separate Borderlands 3 Typhon Logs hidden around them, and finding them all will unlock a final Typhon Dead Drop in that location containing a cache of weapons. Our guide has all of their locations, so you can track every one of them down.

Eridian writing

Borderlands 3 Eridian writing

You'll discover examples of Borderlands 3 Eridian writing early on in the story, but you won't be able to understand it at first. If you want to read these cryptic items, then we've got all the information you need so you can decipher them.

How to emote

Borderlands 3 how to emote

Believe it or not, emoting is actually confusing in this game. Therefore, we've made a guide on Borderlands 3 how to emote, so you can dance and cheer on the corpses of your enemies too.

Ending explained

Borderlands 3 ending explained

If you've made it to the conclusion of the story, then you no doubt have questions about the Borderlands 3 ending and what it all means. Helpfully, we've broken down the events that happen, and tried to answer all the queries you may have about the future of the series.