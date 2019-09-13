Borderlands 3 Moze skill tree: All the Gunner's abilities and attachments for her Iron Bear mech

Borderlands 3 Moze is the vault hunter you want if you're after a heavy hitting literal tank as her key thing is a massive mech friend called Iron Bear. Master Moze's Skill tree and you can outfit Iron Bear with things like grenade launchers, flamethrowers, gatling guns, rail guns, and plenty more ways of inflicting pain in Borderlands 3.

If you want a heavy character in Borderlands 3 then Moze the Gunner is probably for you, but let's breakdown her three heavy metal skill trees and get a better idea of how to play her and that Iron Bear mech.

(Image credit: 2K Games)

Borderlands 3 Moze skill tree: Shield of Retribution branch

Action Skill

Railgun: Fires electrified projectiles that can deal shock damage

Skills

Armored Infantry: Moze gains damage reduction and increased gun damage when her shields are up.

Moze gains damage reduction and increased gun damage when her shields are up. Security Bear: Iron Bear gains a bubble shield to reduce damage.

Iron Bear gains a bubble shield to reduce damage. Selfless Vengeance: Reloading causes Moze to lose a small portion of her health, but grants additional incendiary damage to her and her allies' weapons.

Reloading causes Moze to lose a small portion of her health, but grants additional incendiary damage to her and her allies' weapons. Drowning in Brass: Killing an enemy gives Moze a stack of Drowning in Brass, which reduces fire rate but increases gun damage for her and her allies.

Killing an enemy gives Moze a stack of Drowning in Brass, which reduces fire rate but increases gun damage for her and her allies. Thin Red Line: A portion of Moze's health is reserved and can't be restored, but maximum shield is increased by that amount.

A portion of Moze's health is reserved and can't be restored, but maximum shield is increased by that amount. Vladof Ingenuity: Maximum shield is increased with added resistance to shock damage.

Maximum shield is increased with added resistance to shock damage. Full Can of Whoop-Ass: When Moze enters Iron Bear, her and her allies' shields recharge at an increased rate.

When Moze enters Iron Bear, her and her allies' shields recharge at an increased rate. Experimental Munitions: Scoring a critical hit grants Moze extra incendiary damage.

Scoring a critical hit grants Moze extra incendiary damage. Behind the Iron Curtain: Moze's shield recharge delay is reduced and her shield recharge rate is increased.

Moze's shield recharge delay is reduced and her shield recharge rate is increased. Desperate Measures: Moze's gun damage increases as her health gets lower.

Moze's gun damage increases as her health gets lower. Force Feedback: Moze's shields immediately begin recharging whenever she scores a critical kill.

Moze's shields immediately begin recharging whenever she scores a critical kill. Phalanx Doctrine: Moze gains a stack of Phalanx Doctrine after killing an enemy, which increases maximum shield and gun damage for 30 seconds.

Moze gains a stack of Phalanx Doctrine after killing an enemy, which increases maximum shield and gun damage for 30 seconds. Tenacious Defense: When Moze's shield is depleted, she will instantly regain a portion of her shield and gain increased gun damage for a short time. This ability may trigger again once Moze's shield is fully recharged.

Action Skill Augments

Hell on Rails: Iron Bear's Railgun can fire superheated rounds that deal incendiary damage.

Iron Bear's Railgun can fire superheated rounds that deal incendiary damage. Capacitive Armature: When Moze hits an enemy with the Railgun, it chains that hit to nearby enemies, dealing reduced shock damage.

When Moze hits an enemy with the Railgun, it chains that hit to nearby enemies, dealing reduced shock damage. Corrosive Sabot Round: The Railgun fires a specialty round that deals reduced damage, but explodes after a brief delay.

The Railgun fires a specialty round that deals reduced damage, but explodes after a brief delay. Bear Fist: A pneumatic-driven fist that can deal heaps of damage to an enemy at close range.

A pneumatic-driven fist that can deal heaps of damage to an enemy at close range. Wild Swing: Hitting an enemy with the Bear Fist can deal random elemental damage to the target and enemies nearby.

Hitting an enemy with the Bear Fist can deal random elemental damage to the target and enemies nearby. Close the Distance: Bear Fist's punch is replaced by launching its fist forward and grabbing enemies at increased range, shocking them and pulling them back to Iron Bear.

Bear Fist's punch is replaced by launching its fist forward and grabbing enemies at increased range, shocking them and pulling them back to Iron Bear. Shockhammer: Bear Fist can punch rapidly.

(Image credit: 2K Games)

Borderlands 3 Moze skill tree: Bottomless Mags branch

Action Skill

Minigun: Sustained rapid fire gun attached to Iron Bear. This gun can overheat if fired for too long.

Skills

Cloud of Lead : Moze and Iron Bear's shots will occasionally deal additional incendiary damage without consuming ammo.

: Moze and Iron Bear's shots will occasionally deal additional incendiary damage without consuming ammo. Dakka Bear: A manned turret is mounted onto the back of Iron Bear.

A manned turret is mounted onto the back of Iron Bear. Matched Set: Whatever Moze's current equipped weapon is, she'll gain a stacking bonus in magazine size and decreased heat per shot for every piece of gear she has equipped that's from the same manufacturer (Torgue, Maliwan, etc.).

Whatever Moze's current equipped weapon is, she'll gain a stacking bonus in magazine size and decreased heat per shot for every piece of gear she has equipped that's from the same manufacturer (Torgue, Maliwan, etc.). Stoke the Embers: Moze and Iron Bear gain increased incendiary damage.

Moze and Iron Bear gain increased incendiary damage. Redistribution: Scoring a critical hit will regenerate Moze's ammo for a few seconds.

Scoring a critical hit will regenerate Moze's ammo for a few seconds. Scrappy: Moze's handling, weapon swap, and motion switch speed are increased while she's moving.

Moze's handling, weapon swap, and motion switch speed are increased while she's moving. Rushin' Offensive: Moze can sprint and shoot at the same time.

Moze can sprint and shoot at the same time. Scorching RPM's: Moze gains increased fire rate and critical hit damage.

Moze gains increased fire rate and critical hit damage. Specialist Bear: Equipping two of the same weapons on Iron Bear increases the damage they deal.

Equipping two of the same weapons on Iron Bear increases the damage they deal. The Iron Bank: Moze's magazine size is increased.

Moze's magazine size is increased. "Click, Click": Moze's gun damage increases as her magazine empties.

Moze's gun damage increases as her magazine empties. Forge: Currently equipped weapons constantly regenerate ammo.

Action Skill Augments

Let Off Some Steam: The Minigun deals more damage as its heat increases and can be fired more before it overheats.

The Minigun deals more damage as its heat increases and can be fired more before it overheats. General Winter: The Minigun can fire cryo rounds.

The Minigun can fire cryo rounds. Exploding. Bullets.: The Minigun fires explosive rounds that deal increased splash damage at the expense of fire rate.

The Minigun fires explosive rounds that deal increased splash damage at the expense of fire rate. Salamander: A flamethrower that deals incendiary damage with unlimited ammo (it does drain fuel, though).

A flamethrower that deals incendiary damage with unlimited ammo (it does drain fuel, though). Fuel Economy: Reduces Salamander's fuel drain and increases Iron Bear's movement speed after burning an enemy with the flamethrower.

Reduces Salamander's fuel drain and increases Iron Bear's movement speed after burning an enemy with the flamethrower. Chemical Warfare: The Salamander can deal corrosive damage.

The Salamander can deal corrosive damage. Molten Roar: The Salamander can burst-fire 3 projectiles, and the first one will cause a large incendiary area-of-effect.

(Image credit: 2K Games)

Borderlands 3 Moze skill tree: Demolition Woman branch

Action Skill

V-35 Grenade Launcher: A semi-automatic grenade launcher. Grenades are not affected by Moze's equipped grenade mod.

Skills

Grizzled: Killing an enemy will reduce Moze's remaining action skill cooldown time.

Killing an enemy will reduce Moze's remaining action skill cooldown time. Deadlines: Firing Iron Bear's weapons drains less fuel.

Firing Iron Bear's weapons drains less fuel. Fire in the Skag Den: Whenever Moze deals splash damage, she also deals extra incendiary damage.

Whenever Moze deals splash damage, she also deals extra incendiary damage. Means of Destruction: Dealing splash damage will add ammo to Moze's currently equipped weapon magazine, and may return a grenade.

Dealing splash damage will add ammo to Moze's currently equipped weapon magazine, and may return a grenade. Torgue Cross-Promotion: All splash damage Moze deals has a chance to double in size.

All splash damage Moze deals has a chance to double in size. Stainless Steel Bear: Iron Bear gets additional armor and increased maximum fuel.

Iron Bear gets additional armor and increased maximum fuel. Pull the Holy Pin: Moze's grenades have a chance to score a critical hit.

Moze's grenades have a chance to score a critical hit. Auto Bear: When Moze exits Iron Bear, it will remain deployed in place and can target and attack nearby enemies before charging at one and self-destructing.

When Moze exits Iron Bear, it will remain deployed in place and can target and attack nearby enemies before charging at one and self-destructing. Vampyr: Whenever Moze damages an enemy with a grenade, she restores a portion of her health.

Whenever Moze damages an enemy with a grenade, she restores a portion of her health. Why Can't I Carry All These Grenades?: Increases grenade capacity.

Increases grenade capacity. To the Last: Moze can throw grenades while in a Fight for Your Life (downed) state. If a grenade is thrown before getting a Second Wind, she gets her grenade back.

Moze can throw grenades while in a Fight for Your Life (downed) state. If a grenade is thrown before getting a Second Wind, she gets her grenade back. Explosive Punctuation: When Moze deals splash damage, her action skill cooldown rate increases for a brief period of time.

When Moze deals splash damage, her action skill cooldown rate increases for a brief period of time. Short Fuse: Dealing gun damage gives Moze a chance to cause a secondary explosion centered on the target.

Action Skill Augments

Shaped Charge: Direct hits on targets with the V-35 will deal increased damage.

Direct hits on targets with the V-35 will deal increased damage. Musical Chairs: The V-35 will occasionally fire a singularity grenade which pulls enemies in before exploding.

The V-35 will occasionally fire a singularity grenade which pulls enemies in before exploding. Lock and Speedload: The reload speed of the V-35 is greatly increased, and it will fire a five-round burst.

The reload speed of the V-35 is greatly increased, and it will fire a five-round burst. Vanquisher Rocket Pod: A rocket launcher that can rapid-fire unguided explosive rockets.

A rocket launcher that can rapid-fire unguided explosive rockets. Active Tracking: The Vanquisher Rocket Pod can fire homing rockets and has increased reload speed.

The Vanquisher Rocket Pod can fire homing rockets and has increased reload speed. Target Softening: The Vanquisher Rocket Pod fires in a six-rocket spread, but at the cost of damage per rocket. Hitting an enemy with a rocket increases damage from any other source.

The Vanquisher Rocket Pod fires in a six-rocket spread, but at the cost of damage per rocket. Hitting an enemy with a rocket increases damage from any other source. Hammerdown Protocol: The Vanquisher Rocket Pod launches a single rocket with an nuclear warhead that deals massive radiation damage.

