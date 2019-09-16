Borderlands 3 Wick and Warty: How to get the Redundant Savvy Phebert legendary shotgun

In the Lectra City area of Promethea, you can find Borderlands 3 Wick and Warty. Sound familiar? Yeah, these two scamps are referencing Rick and Morty, and when you kill them, you can get the Borderlands 3 Redundant Savvy Phebert legendary shotgun. Borderlands 3 is full of references including the Borderlands 3 One Pump Chump legendary which can be obtained by killing One Punch Man. Here's how to find Borderlands 3 Wick and Warty and get the Redundant Savvy Phebert.

Borderlands 3 Wick and Warty location

In order to find Wick and Warty in Borderlands 3, you need to begin on Sanctuary. Over on the mission board where you can accept side missions, there's a chance a mission will appear called "Kill Wick and Warty". Subtle.

If it's not there, you simply have to play the waiting game because there's no guarantee of when it will appear. When you get it, accept it and head over to Lectra City on Promethea. Head to the quest marker to your right, and Wick and Warty should simply spawn in the vicinity.

Neither Wick nor Warty are particularly tough to kill, just make sure you avoid their warps and you'll be fine. When they die, you should get the Redundant Savvy Phebert legendary shotgun.

Redundant Savvy Phebert stats

The Redundant Savvy Phebert's unique selling point is that when aiming down the sights, any damage absorbed by the weapon shield amplifies the damage you deal. It consumes two ammo per shot but if you can absorb considerable damage, that plus the percentage damage increase means you'll be outputting some serious raw firepower.

Check out our Borderlands 3 review, or watch our Borderlands story recap video to catch up on everything that's happened so far.