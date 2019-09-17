Borderlands 3 Infinity Pistol: How to get the legendary gun

One returning legendary from the previous game is the Borderlands 3 Infinity Pistol, which does it exactly what it says on the tin; it has infinite ammo. The Infinity Pistol is one of the best guns in Borderlands 3, not because it deals the most damage or has the highest stats, but you simply never have to stop firing it. Here's everything we know about the Borderlands 3 Infinity Pistol location and how to get it.

Warning: There will be spoilers for the end of the game in this guide, so stop reading now if you haven't reached the end.

Borderlands 3 Infinity Pistol location

Okay, so to explain concisely, the Borderlands 3 Infinity Pistol seems to be a random drop. While there has been a few specific reports of bosses dropping the Infinity Pistol, there's no guaranteed way to obtain the weapon and you'll need to cross your fingers RNGesus is on your side.

As for the specific bosses we know about that can drop the Borderlands 3 Infinity Pistol, the main one is right at the end of the game: Troy Calypso. Killing him has a chance of dropping the weapon, as seen in this video from Glitching Queen.

We've also seen a variant of the Infinity Pistol called Storming Infinity drop from Katagawa Jr, the boss at the end of the Atlas HQ area on Promethea. This comes from a shoddily recorded video by Vortex xR, but it does clearly show the legendary dropping.

@FordJamesGames read your article on the Infinity Pistol in Borderlands 3. I'm reporting I got a "Ruthless Infinity" from my 7th kill on Graveward. pic.twitter.com/GFq3trdUqRSeptember 20, 2019

Finally, Twitter user @YaBoyKevinnn tweeted to let me know that he also managed to obtain a Ruthless Infinity from his seventh kill on Graveward. If we find out any more potential bosses that can drop the Borderlands 3 Infinity Pistol, we'll update this later down the line.

Borderlands 3 Infinity Pistol stats

As mentioned previously, the Borderlands 3 Infinity Pistol has infinite ammo so you never need to stop firing. It also shoots in an infinity symbol pattern with hardly any recoil, which is neat.

As for the damage stats, the one acquired by Glitching Queen in the aforementioned video is at level 50 and deals 326 damage per shot, fires at a rate of 7.45 per second, and has a 4x weapon zoom. As she so helpfully demonstrates, it absolutely destroys the Chupacabratch.

There you have it! An incredibly hard weapon to get ahold of due to the luck factor involved but when you do, you'll be unstoppable. Good luck, Vault Hunter!