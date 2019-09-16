Borderlands 3 Katagawa Ball: Tips for defeating the boss on Skywell-27

The Borderlands 3 Katagawa Ball boss is a menacing foe, isn't it? You have to fight it when you reach the very end of Skywell-27, right after Rhys-ball blows up Zanara, Katagawa's precious space yacht. This is in order to get the second piece of the vault key in the Borderlands 3 campaign, but the Borderlands 3 Katagawa Ball boss fight isn't a pushover. Here's some tips on how to defeat Borderlands 3 Katagawa Ball.

Use corrosive ammo on the armor

(Image credit: 2K Games)

As you'd expect, corrosive ammo is best against enemies with metal armor, which Katagawa Ball has plenty of. Switch to a corrosive weapon and you should be able to deal with this section of the fight.

Use shock ammo on the shield

Katagawa Ball's most intimidating factor is how much shield it has. Two-thirds of its health is shield, so you're going to want to use shock ammo, because it depletes shields much quicker. If your main weapon doesn't have shock ammo, pick something that does until you get rid of its shields.

Take cover in the middle section

(Image credit: 2K Games)

Katagawa Ball tends to dart across the room so if you can lure him to the raised section where you start the fight, you can then hop down to the lower part of the room in the middle which has a lot of cover. There's also plenty of lockers and containers here to stock up on ammo while Katagawa Ball fires aimlessly for a moment.

Always keep moving and shooting

As soon as you take your eyes off Katagawa Ball, it can easily dart behind you if you're not paying attention. Make sure you're continuously moving and always firing at the big sphere, otherwise it can easily dart and fire some projectiles that catch you unaware.

Level up and come back later

It's a bit of a cheeky tip, but if you're really struggling, just leave and come back later when you're a higher level! There's plenty of enemies to be found on Skywell-27 that you can farm for an extra level or two, so don't be afraid of doing that if you need to.

