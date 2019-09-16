Borderlands 3 Hazardous Sellout Legendary: How to get one of the best legendaries in the game

You may not like the explanation of how to get the Borderlands 3 Hazardous Sellout legendary. Let's just say it's not easy as redeeming any of the Borderlands 3 Shift codes. As it happens, bagging this Legendary pistol in Borderlands 3 will come at the expense of your Vault Hunter's own life. Still willing to go the whole mile for this rare piece of loot? Fair enough, but don't say I didn't warn you...

To begin the pursuit of Hazardous Sellout, you'll need to make it to Ambermire on the Planet Eden-6. Access to this zone is locked until you complete "The Family Jewel" main quest in Voracious Company, so continue through the campaign until the area opens up as part of the story itself.

(Image credit: Gearbox)

Once there, Troy and Tyreen will contact you with a side quest called (wait for it) Sell Out, asking you to kill yourselves in their specially built death trap for more views on their Children of the Vault channel. Just follow the waypoint, and you'll find it in the middle of Ambermire.

The Calypso Twins promise to give you a sweet new gun if you go through with the self-execution, but you also have the choice to ignore their requests and destroy five of their surveillance cameras in the area to reduce their viewer count instead.

This is obviously the more heroic of the actions, but doing so will lock you out of the chance to get Hazardous Sellout for good. To kill yourself, simply enter the death machine and press the button, and you'll simply respawn at the nearest fast travel station only a few dollars shorter than before.

(Image credit: Gearbox)

The gun itself is one of the best Borderlands 3 legendaries in the game, making this well worth the self-sacrifice, though be warned that it's pre-built with the voice of Tyreen Calypso herself, who spouts off one-liners every time you get a kill.

Still, Hazardous Sellout fires off three rounds of potent contact explosives with every shot, and boats a +100 buff to Splash Damage Radius, with the option to alternate between both Incendiary and Corrosive elemental round. As far as Borderlands 3 Legendaries go, then, you'll want this one for your inventory.

Check out our Borderlands 3 review, or watch our Borderlands story recap video to catch up on everything that's happened so far.