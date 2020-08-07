Borderlands 3 free to play weekend launches amidst anniversary celebrations

Borderlands 3 is free to play this weekend across PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia, letting anyone download and enjoy Gearbox's looter shooter sequel from now until this Sunday, August 9.

Gearbox has announced the news during Borderlands 3 anniversary celebrations, which is commemorating its first birthday with a number of in-game events for existing players.

The free-to-play version contains access to the entirety of Borderlands 3's base game, so you could even binge through the full campaign without paying a dime if you're fast enough. You won't be able to access any of the shooter's DLC, however, including the most recently released expansion, Bounty of Blood.

Better yet, if you decide that you want to keep playing past this weekend, any progress you make in Borderlands 3's free to play version will carry over to your purchase of the full game, so long as you're on the same platform as before.

The game is currently on sale across all digital marketplaces, too, so you'll be able to make a sweet discount if you decide to invest your cash into the Vault Hunter lifestyle.

More details of the free to play weekend, including the varied start and end times for each platform, can be found on Gearbox's latest blog post here. Oh, and if you're still looking for Borderlands 3 Shift Codes, we've got plenty of active ones available on our full list here.

Stay up to date with all of the latest releases with our upcoming games 2020 list, or watch the video below for our latest episode of Dialogue Options.